Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday, Aug. 29
3:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Porter Lane for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Deputies made contact with the juvenile who stated it was a false alarm. No further action taken.
5:30 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Avenue, in Buchtel, for a report of a female wishing to retrieve property from a residence. Deputies determined the female would have to seek a court order. No further action taken.
8:54 pm., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road, in regards to a dispute. The caller stated his twin brother was at the residence and was threatening him with a gun. The caller also stated he sprayed pepper spray in his brother’s face. Contact with both parties was made, and neither wished to pursue charges. The brothers were separated for the evening.
7:21 p.m., Glouster — Deputies took a report via phone, from a juvenile who wished to file a report of threats being made. The juvenile stated that he was playing Xbox and was threatened by another juvenile who resides in Virginia. Deputies advised the complainant to block the other juvenile for any further problems down the road. No further action taken.
2:43 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that his adult daughter was over and causing problems at his house. On scene, parties were separated and deputies assisted the female in securing a ride to a friend’s house so she could avoid further conflict with her father. No further action was needed.
6:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to a dispute. The female caller stated she was in a verbal dispute with her husband and she wanted him removed from the residence. The male advised he is part owner of the house, and legally does not have to leave. Both parties were advised to leave each other alone, and if law enforcement had to return charges would be filed for disorderly conduct.
2:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the area of Kramer Lane, and Salem Road, in regards to a dog that had gotten loose and destroyed trash and terrorized the local residents. Deputies made contact with the callers, and filed a report to be transferred to the dog warden.
8:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female in Athens Township in regards to her debit card being stolen from her mailbox. This case remains under investigation.
1:01 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey, for an active dispute. The caller reported that a group of people were fighting out in the street. On scene, deputies made contact with subjects who stated that two females had got into a fight and one had already drove off. The remaining female had a sober driver come pick her up so she could leave the residence. No further action was needed.
2:27 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Hills Rd. for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that he had attempted to retrieve property from his sister’s residence when a dispute broke out. On scene, the caller reported he was pushed but had no evidence of any physical injuries. He requested to file a report to document the events. The subject said he would send his mother to get his items so that he could avoid further conflict with his sister. No further action needed at that time.
11:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Rd, in Athens, for a report of an intoxicated female outside of a residence. On scene, deputies had negative contact with any female. A male at the residence answered the door and stated that there was no longer any problem. With no evidence of any criminal act present, Deputies resumed patrol.
3:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to assist the Athens Police Department, on an incident that initially occurred in the county. Upon arriving on scene, it was found that the involved female had an active protection order on the involved male. The male was placed under arrest for Violation of Protection Order and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
10:49 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were called to Route 329 for a report of criminal mischief. The caller advised that his neighbor observed a male attempting to open his vehicle door. The caller advised that there was no damage to the vehicle. Deputies did make contact with a suspect and advised the male not to come back or he could be charged with trespassing. Units returned to patrol.
1:12 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Lexington Avenue on a well being check of an elderly female. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact and was able to make contact with a family member whom responded for additional care. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:18 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany, in regards to a dispute. The dispute between male and female was only a verbal argument. The male went for a walk to allow the intoxicated female to calm down. Nothing criminal.
1:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of an assault that had taken place with a male subject who had his ear almost cut off during a family altercation. Case is under investigation.
2:01 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to True Town Road to conduct a well being check on an adult male. Upon arriving, we spoke to his father who advised that his son left with a female. It was reported that he may be at an apartment in Nelsonville. Nelsonville Police were given the possible location, subject information and vehicle description and asked to check well being if located.
Sunday, Aug. 30
9:32 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Chauncey, to patrol from a male walking around holding a knife. The caller reported that the male was possibly high on drugs. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate the suspect. There were no further reports called in about this male.
9:46 a.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Park, in regards to stolen property being located. Upon arriving, deputies made contact with two complainants. Both advised that last night their vehicles were entered and items were taken. There was an adult male at the park that was in possession of the complainants property. The property was returned and both victims declined to file charges.
11:51 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel, on a neighbor dispute. On arrival, caller request contact be made with the neighbors adult son and request he stay off the callers property.Contact was made at the neighbors and the message was relayed.
10:14 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to First Street in regards to harassment. Deputies made contact with the complainant who had video of some of the event. The caller reported that a male subject has repeatedly drove by their house at a high rate of speed. The caller also reported that there has been a verbal exchange between them and recently the subject has taken to parking across the street and staring at them. While on scene, another neighbor come over and complained about the subject driving fast as well. Made contact with the subject and he has agreed to stop the activity.
12:11 p.m., Athens — A deputy responded to SR 682, near Athens, on a report of a syringe along the roadway. Deputy arrived on scene and recovered two syringes on the roadside. These items were taken and disposed of properly.
12:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a report of a female with mental health issues on Carr Road. Contact was made with the female who did meet the criteria for a blue slip. Family member stated they would take the female to be evaluated.
1:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Athens Township, for an equipment violation. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located during a probable cause search of the vehicle. Charges are pending lab results.
4:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to a dispute. After speaking with all persons involved, it was determined this was only a verbal dispute. Parties were advised to separate for the evening.
12:49 a.m., The Plains — Deputies stopped a juvenile on a four wheeler, on Fourth Street. The operator was issued a warning for equipment and parked the ATV at his nearby residence. He was then turned over to an adult family member. No further action needed at that time.
12:48 a.m., The Plains — While on patrol deputies observed two ATVs traveling on Route 682, with no working lights. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver of one of the ATVs was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The male was transported to Ohio State Patrol Post for further processing. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with the traffic stop.
12:06 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to N. Plains Road on a report of gunshots. Deputies arrived in the area and patrolled the area and was not able to locate anything, and spoke to some residents whom stated they did not hear any gunshots. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:38 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle crash on Route 33 East near Route 682. Deputies located the crash and found that it was a non-injury crash.Deputies assisted the State Highway Patrol with the investigation and returned to patrol.
3:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Williams Road, in Albany, for a report of a wallet that was located. Deputies took possession of the wallet and returned it to the proper owner on Lad Ridge Road. No further action taken.
3:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Estates Drive for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area for the male and his vehicle, and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
4:28 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road for a report of a male who had a knife. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant who stated that her live-in husband had grabbed a knife. Deputies determined that there were no threats that were made. Deputies could not determine whether a knife was involved or not, due to conflicting stories. Neither party wished to separate. No further action taken.
5:57 p.m., Albany — Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department went to West Clinton Street for a report of a location where a male had multiple warrants out for his arrest. Deputies made contact with Lloyd Hudnall, 37, of New Marshfield, and placed him under arrest. Hudnall was then transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
5:10 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Route 50, near the OU airport, to assist the Albany Police Department, on a traffic stop. This case remains under investigation by the Albany Police Department.
7:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to an open door complaint. Deputies checked the area and there was no sign of forced entry. The owner arrived at the business and confirmed he left a door ajar.
6:47 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Broadwell Street in regards to a dispute. The caller advised he and another family member were in an argument over chili cheese fries. The other family member refused to share his chili cheese fries, and swatted his hat off of his head, striking his head in the process. Neither party wished to pursue charges.
