Athens Police Department
Friday, Feb. 21
10:27 p.m. — Officers responded to the Richland Avenue Speedway for a report of a protection order violation.
11:38 p.m. — Officers responded to South High Street due to a theft complaint, where an iPhone 8 was stolen.
Saturday, Feb. 22
4:57 a.m. — Officers responded to Richland Avenue for a theft report of $600.
1:26 p.m. — Officers took a report of a Trex 3700 green bike stolen from University Estates Boulevard.
4:01 a.m. — Officers responded to South Congress Street for a resident that had been spray painted.
Sunday, Feb. 23
4:01 a.m. — Officers responded to 123 E. State St. for a possible active burglary. Philip Akin, 22, of Athens was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal damaging.
11:22 a.m. — Officers responded to West State Street on the report of several vehicles that were damaged.
11:32 a.m. — Officers took a report at the Athens Central Hotel. The building had been spray painted during the early morning hours.
4:20 p.m. — Officers took a report of a green Burley bike that was stolen from the wooded area near the Athens Library.
Monday, Feb. 24
7:15 p.m. — Officers responded to West Washington Street in reference to a criminal damaging complaint.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Feb. 24
1:01 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were called to Second Street for a patrol request. The caller advised that his mother’s ex-boyfriend was outside the residence making threats. The male left the area prior to deputies arrival. Units patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
4:51 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to The Plains area for a suspicious vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and the driver advised that he was homeless and that he was just driving around the area. Units returned to patrol.
10:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a business in Dover Township. Deputies arrived on scene to an open business. The employees had accidentally set the alarm off. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Knollwood Court for a suspicious male. Upon arrival deputies made contact with Larry Barnhart who was walking through lots. After confirming his information Barnhart was arrested due to an active warrant out of Athens County. During a search of this person Methamphetamine was located. Barnhart was transported to SEORJ without incident. Additional charges are pending.
4:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a verbal dispute. Upon making contact with the involved parties they provided conflicting statements as to what took place. Probable cause that a crime took place could not be established. Parties were separated.
6:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of trespassing at a property in Dover Township. Deputies met with the complainant whom advised they had numerous items taken over the past few months. This matter is currently under investigation.
9:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a missing adult female. Through the course of the investigation the female was located and found to be safe and healthy. This matter is closed at this time.
9:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a business in Athens Township. The building was found to be secure at that time. An employee arrived and let Deputies into the business to check for any criminal activity, everything was found to be in order. Deputies returned to patrol.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, Feb. 17
9:58 a.m. — Crews responded to 129 N. Congress St. regarding a downed power line. Upon arrival, they found it to be a cable line and secured it.
11:11 a.m. — Crews responded to an accident at the intersection of Shafer and Richland Avenue. The run was cancelled by APD.
5:14 p.m. — Crews responded to 108 Columbia Avenue for a strong smell of gas outside the resident. No one was answering the door, and the smell persisted. The outside valve was shut and entry was made with a neighbor’s key. No gas was detected, but the inside valve was also shut down. Columbia Gas found a leak outside by the valve.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
3:10 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for a fire behind 970 East State, possibly a burning bush. On arrival, the fire was found against the back wall of the building where assorted electric wires and items had been placed on top of charcoal and lit, possibly to remove the insulation from them. The fire was extinguished, and an APD officer responded to investigate.
8:36 a.m. — Crews responded to 221 Columbus Road for an alarm. The business manager said the alarm was activated by cooking.
4:44 p.m. — Crews were requested to check for natural gas at 34 Brown Ave. The owner stated the occupant and rental manager were on scene for access. An investigation found a small leak between the valve and stove, which was then shut off. Scene cleared.
Thursday, Feb. 20
7:48 a.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at 186 Mill St. A keyholder advised crews the fire was in room 1306, where a resident had burnt food on the stove.
9:45 a.m. — Crews responded to 19 1/2 S. Court Street, D.P. Dough, for a request to access the building. A water leak was found in the basement, and keys in the lock box did not work. There was an issue with the sprinkler and alarm system. The owner finally responded to open the door, and was given a list of problems to be immediately addressed. The water leak could not be located, but appeared to be a sewer leak.
Friday, Feb. 21
4:50 a.m. — Crews responded to 46 Grosvenor St. for a report of a carbon monoxide detector going off. The entire structure was checked and no readings were found. Resident was informed to not stack things on the gas furnace.
8:25 a.m. — Crews responded to 44 S. Shafer St., where a fire had been extinguished with a fire extinguisher. The occupant had called the non-emergency fire department number because the house smelled like smoke and they were afraid the fire had gotten into the wall of the house. Probable cause was using a flower pot as an ashtray and the porch floor was ignited because of it.
10:33 a.m. — Crews responded to a possible commercial vehicle with brakes on fire on Route 50/33. The tractor trailer was found with rear brakes overheated but not burning upon arrival. The State Highway Patrol was on scene, and the driver had called his dispatch for service truck due to a broken air line on the trailer.
12:03 p.m. — Crews responded to a wire down on High Street near the Athens Middle School. The ware was pulled from the house across from the gym. Crews rolled up the wire and tied it to a pole across from 8 N. High St., and notified the service provider, Spectrum.
10:26 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to 38 Riverpark Towers for the smell of gas in a third floor apartment. The tenant stated it was likely the stove. The pilot light was out, and AFD crews ventilated the apartment and relit the pilot on the stove. The tenant was informed of how to re-light the pilot if it happened again.
Saturday, Feb. 22
5:59 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to 1348 Della Drive for a tree on fire. Upon arrival, an investigation found a burn barrel with yard waste burning. No one was in attendance, no extinguishing agent visible and surrounded by flammable brush. The fire was extinguished, and a 30 foot radius soaked with a foam mixture. No occupants present in the building, but scene cleared.
10:19 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at 16 N. Congress St., Cranberry Row. Firefighters found smoking during a party activated the alarm, which was reset by a key holder.
10:42 a.m. — Crews were dispatched to Bromley Hall for smoke coming from the 7th floor. APD shut down the street, and an investigation found a discharged extinguisher in the hallway outside room 727. The hallway was ventilated through room 727, and the alarm silence. Ohio University maintenance cleared the scene.
Sunday, Feb. 23
2:03 a.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm in Bush Hall on East Green. The panel showed room 203, and an investigation found burnt ramen noodles in the microwave, which had activated the fire alarm.
10:39 a.m. — Crews responded to a vehicle that had run into the side of Long John Silver on East State Street. There was slight damage incurred by the car and structure. No injuries.
7:03 p.m. — AFD received a phone call from a resident of 105 N. Lancaster St. advising her apartment smelled bad. Upon arrival, the apartment smelled like sewage. The basement area was wet, and gas meters found nothing. The property management was informed.
8:37 p.m. — Crews responded to Jefferson Hall on East Green. On scene, OU Police advised room 369’s bathroom vent detector had gone off due to high moisture.
10:28 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm sounding in Wilson Hall on West Green. The detector in room 320 was activated due to a burned-out, unapproved space heater. The occupant had plugged the heater into a receptacle built into the light above the mirror. The plug melted off and left the prongs in the receptacle, tripping the circuit breaker. Maintenance advised they were going to replace the light.
10:28 p.m. — Crews responded to iHop on East State Street. The manager informed firefighters that the vents were on and workers had began cleaning, when the system still went off. He had silenced the alarm before crews arrived, but was still ringing through the rest of the mall. A property manager reset it.
11:24 p.m. — Crews responded to Crawford Hall on South Green. OUPD reported no fire alarm, but the panel was flashing supervisory. The maintenance team was going to look into the issue.
