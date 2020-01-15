Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Jan. 14
2:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Route 691 for a report of someone stealing mail from mailboxes. The caller advised that a vehicle was pulling up to mailboxes and removing the mail. The caller was able to give a vehicle description and plate number. Deputies patrolled the are with negative contact.
2:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Approximately three days ago the complainant let an acquaintance borrow his 1998 GMC 1500 series truck. The truck has not been returned. The GMC is a metallic Silver, extended cab with a long bed. a BOLO was issued for surrounding counties.
5:32 p.m., Nelsonville — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 for a vehicle defect. Through the course of the stop, a firearm was located. it was determined that the owner of the firearm, who was present in the vehicle, was currently prohibited from possessing it. The firearm was seized as evidence and several citations issued. More charges maybe requested pending investigation.
6:22 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 for an equipment violation. Deputies identified James Michael Taylor, age 37, of Nelsonville. Taylor had an active warrant for his arrest for having weapons under disability from the Morgan County Sheriffs Office. Taylor was detained and transported to regional jail without incident.
