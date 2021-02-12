Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 10
10:32 a.m., Shade — Deputy responded to Rankin Rd. in Shade, in reference to trenches being dug in the roadway. Once on scene the complaint was unfounded
1:33 p.m., Glouster — A deputy responded to Greens Run Rd, in Glouster, in reference to harassment.
3:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road, in The Plains, in regards to property retrieval. The caller stated he was moving out and wanted his belongings. He advised the people inside would not let him get his belongings. Deputies stood by while the male retrieved his belongings. No further action was taken.
4:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Floyd Drive, in The Plains, to assist Nelsonville Police Department, with locating a female involved in a hit-skip. Deputies made contact with the female and advised her to contact NPD. No further action was taken.
7:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to N. Plains Rd, in The Plains, on a well being check of a K9 in the inclement weather. Deputies located and found the K9 fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Road, in The Plains, for a trespass complaint. The caller stated the female left prior to law enforcement’s arrival. No further action was taken.
8:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, for a dispute. The caller stated that the verbal argument was over the spelling of Spongebob. Both parties were separated prior to deputies arrival. No further action was taken.
10:56 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to State Route 685, in Glouster, for a report of a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the female who stated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
Thursday, Feb. 11
12:58 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Calaway Ridge Road, in Coolville, for a 911 hangup call. Deputies made contact at the residence and determined the number did not come from the address. Deputies were unable to locate and found this to be unfounded. Units resumed patrol.
1:26 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to High St, in Glouster, on a 911 hang up call that occurred twice. Upon arriving on scene, deputies made contact with the caller and found there was no emergency, the caller advised he was trying to contact the Glouster Police Department in reference to an ongoing issue and his phone kept dying. Deputies advised the male to follow up with Glouster when they have an officer on duty. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to McDonald’s, in The Plains, for a female that could not walk. The female stated that a friend dropped her off at McDonald’s to get food. She advised she was having a hard time walking due to her having fibromyalgia. She was able to get her food. Deputies transported her back to her residence. No further action was taken.
8:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Dollar General, in The Plains, for a verbal dispute. The caller stated a customer started screaming and threatening him. The caller advised he glanced in the male’s direction, and he accused him of harassing him. The caller stated the male took off in a red Ford truck. Deputies patrolled the area and were unable to locate the male. No further action was taken.
10:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road, in The Plains, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary in the area, and was unsuccessful in locating anyone. Units resumed patrol.
