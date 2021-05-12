Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, May 10
5:12 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Nurad Rd, in Athens, for an active dispute. Deputies spoke with both involved parties, who both indicated that they were struck by the other. Deputies were unable to determine a primary physical aggressor, and the involved parties both agreed that they could peaceably remain separated. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:04 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Riverside Dr, in Nelsonville, on a theft complaint. A report was taken.
9:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies patrolled the area of Poston-Salem Road, in Athens, in reference to a report of a pump truck, supposedly pumping fluids into the creek. It was determined that it was a tanker getting water, for the all of the local underground boring taking place. No further actions were needed.
12:05 p.m., Millfield — A resident of Mill St, in Chauncey, reported an incident of harassment. A report was taken.
2:17 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Beckler Road, in New Marshfield, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies attempted to make contact with the vehicle owner, but did not have a phone number on file. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal after four hours. No further action taken.
3:17 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Haines Ridge Rd, in Athens, where the caller advised somebody had hit her yard sign, and driven through her yard. Contact was made with the caller who advised there was no damage and she just wanted the driver to be advised to stay off her property. Contact was made with the caller who was advised to no longer use the callers driveway to turn around. No further action taken.
4:35 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Circle Drive, in New Marshfield, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and determined the argument to be over a civil issue. Both parties wished to separate for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
5:31 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Huckleberry Road, in Coolville, for a report of property damage. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that the vehicle had left from the road onto private property. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was requested to the scene, who took the report. No further action taken.
7:41 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Fruit Farm Rd, in Amesville, for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, the caller advised her husband had left and there were no threats of violence or physical violence. The caller was advised that if he returned and she needed assistance to call back.
8:46 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Setty Road, in Albany, to assist the Albany Fire Department with a structure fire. Units arrived on scene and cleared the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the homeowner who had left prior to deputies' arrival. Deputies remained on scene until Albany FD cleared the scene. No further action taken.
8:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street, in The Plains, for a suspicious activity complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate any suspicious activity or criminal activity.
10:01 p.m., Athens – A female contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that her husband was harassing her. The female advised that her husband was intoxicated at his sisters house and left her threatening messages. When asked if she believed the male was serious or if the comment was made due to alcohol, she advised that she believed it was because he was intoxicated. The deputy advised the female that he would make contact with the male via telephone and speak with him. The male was advised to have no further contact with his wife tonight and to stay at his sisters. The male agreed to this. Contact was again made with the female who was advised of the conversation with the male. During this conversation the female began to yell a the deputy. The deputy then began to explain possible legal actions when the caller hung up on the deputy. No further action taken.
10:02 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Broad Street, in The Plains, for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller stated that a vehicle pulled into his driveway. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the caller, who advised the vehicle left prior to law enforcement's arrival.
11:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Rd, in Athens, for an activated business alarm. Deputies and the key holder located a cat that had managed to sneak into the building. After assisting with the removal of the cat, deputies returned to patrol.
Tuesday, May 12
4:26 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Railroad St, in New Marshfield, for a report of strange flashing lights in the caller's yard. Deputies found that a toy drone had landed/crashed into the yard. No further action needed.
4:54 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were advised of a 911 hang up that was believed to have originated from a residence in Chauncey. Deputies responded to the residence, but was unable to make contact with any persons at that time. No suspicious or criminal activity was observed at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:23 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble High School, in Glouster, for a bomb threat which was called into school. On arrival, all students had been evacuated to the football stadium and scene was secured until Ohio University Police Department bomb canine arrived on scene. Trimble High School Administrators dismissed students from school for the afternoon, Glouster Fire Department and Glouster Police Department assisted.
3:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hickory Creek Nursing Home, in The Plains, in reference to a complaint from a resident near Hickory Creek Nursing Home reporting a elderly male was knocking on their door. Hickory Creek staff was able to locate the male and return him back to their facility, without incident. Sheriff's Office spoke with the staff of Hickory Creek Nursing Home who reported the male had climbed out their bedroom window, caller didn't wish to pursue any further action.
4:46 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Locust Alley, in Guysville, for a well-being check. Deputies met with the female in question and determined everything to be fine. Units resumed patrol.
5:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female who lives on State Route 550, in Athens, who wished to file a stolen vehicle report. It was determined that a male who currently resides with her, had taken the vehicle without permission. Deputies did request the vehicle to be entered into NCIC as stolen. There are no leads on the whereabouts of the suspect at this time.
7:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bates Road, in Athens, for a report of a DOA. No further action taken.
7:52 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lake Snowden, in Albany, to assist the Hocking College Police with an active dispute. Deputies arrived and secured the scene until other units arrived.
8:21 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Mineral, for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the caller who advised the male half had left the residence. The caller also advised there were no threats of violence or physical violence. She also stated the male had a no contact order issued to him through the courts. The caller was advised on the appropriate steps to take in reference to that. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
9:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, in The Plains, for a third-party report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the resident who stated that the other involved party had left prior to deputies arrival. The male stated that no threats or physical violence had occurred. Deputies left the scene and spoke with the other half via phone, and then met with the female half. At this time, this case remains active.
