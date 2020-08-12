Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Aug. 11
3:01 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to 18 N. Plains Road for a report of a suspicious person. The caller advised that she had seen someone outside her apartment. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
3:58 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to High Street for a report of a man with a gun. The caller advised that two males were standing outside of her apartment and one male was holding a gun. The caller stated that the two males left the area on foot. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
2:57 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Ladd Ridge Road in regards to a verbal dispute. A husband and wife were in a verbal dispute. The husband agreed to go fishing to let tempers cool down. Both parties were advised to call if any problems occur.
4:39 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies spoke with a complainant via telephone about a possible trespass violation. The caller stated that the residence she is currently living in belongs to a deceased property owner. Her complaint is the next of kin that controls the property served her with an eviction notice. The caller also advised that the person in control of the property was showing up to the house causing verbal arguments and making threats of violence. The resident asked the controller of the property to not come back. The complainant also advised the alleged trespasser walked into the house unannounced and took pictures of her daughter while the daughter was nude. Complainant was advised to contact the Sheriff's Office with any further incidents. Also, the caller was given information to properly file a protection order if she wished to do so.
5:15 p.m., Trimble — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to a dispute with her daughter. The caller advised her daughter threatened her and physically assaulted her. The caller stated she did not wish to press charges at this time, but does want information on obtaining a protection order to prevent further issues. The caller was given the requested information.
5:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to several juveniles riding bikes in and out of traffic. Deputies were unable to locate the juveniles.
8:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road where a caller advised she was having mental health issues. Upon making contact the female advised that she wanted to go to the hospital to talk to someone and requested a ride. The female was transported to O'Bleness Hospital.
Monday, Aug. 10
10:38 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Truetown Road in reference to a harassment complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the caller whom reported a man dating his ex-wife keeps driving by to shout threats at him. The caller asked that deputies speak with the other male about discontinuing this behavior. Deputies spoke with the other male by phone and advised him to stop or he would be criminally charged. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:55 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of a scam on Facebook. The caller stated that she received a friend request from an old friend. The new account advised she was eligible for $150,000 and gave her steps to complete. Deputies advised the caller that she should never give her banking or personal information out and that she needs to contact her financial institution for corrective steps. No further action required.
1:54 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of a stolen garbage can. The complainant was advised on how to obtain a copy of the report.
3:23 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Conner Road for an abandoned vehicle. The caller stated the vehicle has been parked in her yard for over a month and nobody can get a hold of the owner. Deputies tagged the vehicle to be removed within four hours or it would be subject to being towed. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of stolen license plates. Deputies spoke with the caller by phone and took a report. The license plate was entered into the system as stolen and this case is pending investigation.
4:01 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Congress Run Road in regards to a neighbor dispute. The caller advised his neighbor placed road cones in the driveway, blocking the right of way. Deputies spoke with the other male, and he agreed to move a cone over for easier access. The caller was also advised of his civil options.
9:35 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of a lost iPad from a resident of Nelsonville. The complainant advised they had lost the iPad but were tracking it and it was showing at a residence out in the county. Deputies attempted to locate the iPad at that time but were unable to contact any persons at the suspected residence. This matter is currently under investigation.
