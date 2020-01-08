Ohio University Police:
Sunday, Jan. 5
5:08 a.m., West Washington Street — OUPD assisted the Athens Police Department on Washington Street.
Monday, Jan. 6
4 p.m., Dairy Lane — OUPD conducted a traffic stop on Dairy Lane. Kristina J. Maffin-Merkle was issued a state citation for no operator’s license.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Jan. 7
4:49 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies received a report of a prowler around a residence in Jacksonville. Deputies made contact with the complainant who advised she believed a person had been knocking on her door during late morning hours. Deputies checked the residence and found everything to be secure. Deputies then patrolled the area unable to observe any suspicious activity.
4:03 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville for a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The complainant stated he gave permission to a friend to use his vehicle and it was not returned in the appropriate amount of time. The vehicle was last seen driven toward Nelsonville on Elm Rock Rd. This case is under further investigation.
4:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasanton Road in Athens for a report of a breaking and entering. This case remains under investigation.
5:57 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Old US 33 in Shade for a report of a theft. This case remains under investigation.
7:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a theft of a tablet from a Salem Road residence. The complainant stated that a person was staying with them and the tablet was determined to be stolen after that person had left. The device was tracked to the Athens Garden Apartments and the last time it was activated was four days ago. The case is under further investigation.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Jan. 6
6:55 p.m., North Congress Street — APD responded to North Congress Street due to a possible burglary complaint. The residence was secured and a report was taken.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
10:53 a.m., East State Street — A female made a report to APD that her vehicle had been stolen by her daughter.
