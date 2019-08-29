Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Wednesday, Aug. 28
12:16 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street in Chauncey in reference to a garage door that had been forced in. The owner stated a weed trimmer and leaf blower had been stolen.
1:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Athens Outdoors on United Lane on a report of a theft. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
7:04 p.m., Athens — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 East near Circle 33. Deputies in plain view observed drug abuse instruments on the floor of the passenger seat and asked passengers out of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine, a Taurus .38 Special firearm and other narcotics packaged for sale. A passenger, Steven L. Forgoress, age 40, of Amesville, was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs a felony of the second degree, having weapons under disability a felony of the third degree and improper handling of a firearm a felony of the fourth degree. The driver, Sherry Papineau, age 38, of Nelsonville, was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs felony of the second degree. Seized items are being sent to a lab for testing and additional charges are expected. Both Forgoress and Papineau were transported without incident to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
9:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Fourth Street in The Plains for a report of a female sitting in a wheelchair on the roadway. Contact was made with the female and she advised that the battery on the wheelchair had died while she was trying to get back to Hickory Creek Nursing Home. Contact was made with staff at Hickory Creek and they responded to the scene to transport the female back to the facility.
Ohio University Police:
Wednesday, Aug. 28
12:49 p.m., Brown Hall — Complainant reported damage to the area.
5:41 p.m., Boyd Hall — OUPD took a report of a theft of a room key.
Athens Police Department:
Wednesday, Aug. 28
11:43 p.m., Milliron — APD took a report of a vehicle damaged on Milliron. The hood of the vehicle was keyed.
Thursday, Aug. 29
1:56 a.m., Court Street — APD responded to a report of an assault at Stephen's Bar on North Court Street.
