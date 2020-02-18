Athens Fire Department
Monday, Feb. 10
2:21 p.m. — Firefighters responded to 5 Coventry Lane on report of an explosive gas detector activation. There was no odor of any gas found, but upon arrival a small gas leak was found at the rear of the dryer. The firefighters found a combustible gas detector plugged into an outlet with no electric service and consequently had drained the battery making the detector sound a low battery alarm. The team shut off the gas to the dryer and advised the resident to replace the battery in the detector.
2:47 p.m. — Firefighters responded to 75 N. High St. on report of an alarm sounding in the area. After investigation, a smoke detector was found sounding in the back yard of 10 N. Lancaster. The alarm was deactivated.
5:16 p.m. — Firefighters responded to building 16 at The Ridges. There were two detectors activated on the fourth floor, but no sign of smoke or heat. The Ohio University Police Department and maintenance attempted to reset the system, but it reactivated several times. The OU Life Safety was called in to work on the system.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
2:20 p.m. — Firefighters were alerted to a fire alarm going off in Building 16 at The Ridges. Once on scene, they were informed by maintenance that water had set the detector off.
7:27 p.m. — Firefighters responded to 929 E. State St., Walmart, to stage for a bomb threat. Once on-scene, the team staged and controlled entrances into parking lots.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
1:10 p.m. — Firefighters responded to 33 N. McKinley on reports of the smell of natural gas on floors 1, 2 and 3 of the building. A minor leak was found in a first floor apartment. Maintenance was on scene and fixing the leak.
2:02 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a fire alarm ringing at Read Hall on East Green. Two engines were en-route when OUPD cancelled the run.
Thursday, Feb. 13
12:36 a.m. — Firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at 6 Monticello Drive. On-scene, levels were found as high as 51 ppm. Maintenance and Columbia Gas was attempted to be contacted, no contact was made with any key holder or maintenance. Columbia Gas confirmed the readings, and the furnace was verified as the source and shut down.
Friday, Feb. 14
4:35 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at 36 S. Court St. A key holder advised a new alarm system had been installed that day.
5:48 p.m. — Crews responded to 36 S. Court St., where a key holder informed the firefighters the fire alarm had gone off several times since the last call. Each time it indicated the fifth floor pull station. A service tech was called.
Saturday, Feb. 15
5:46 p.m. — Crews responded to Ryors Hall on West Green. A detector was activated in room 209. No cause was found, but the window was open and fan blowing out. An RA, OUPD and maintenance were on scene.
Sunday, Feb. 16
11:38 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at Jefferson Hall on East Green. Steam from a shower in room 369 had activated the room’s alarm.
Athens Police Department
Saturday, Feb. 15
12:06 a.m. — APD responded to 120 West Union, Ciró, on the report of a broken round window. The window was broken with a salsa jar.
Nelsonville Police Department
Sunday, Feb. 16
Officers went to the 1100 block of Chestnut St looking for a male with a warrant. Unable to locate the male.
Officers went to the 300 block of Chestnut Street for a neighbor dispute.
Officers Responded to a verbal dispute on Back Street for an ongoing dispute between two family members. One of the members voluntarily left the residence.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Washington Street for a loud noise complaint. The caller was referred to their landlord as the noise could only be heard on the same property.
Officers responded to a request for patrol due to 2-3 people pushing multiple bikes down the alley on Poplar Street.
Officers responded to a vehicle blocking the roadway at the Canal St/691 intersection. Vehicle was moved out of the road prior to arrival.
Officers Responded to the 300 block of Chestnut Street for a juvenile complaint.
Officer responded to the 700 block of Poplar Street where the resident reported abandoned property had been left on their porch. The officer assisted in disposal of the property.
Officers responded to a 911 hang up call believed to be outside of the Dew House on the Public Square. They were unable to determine who made the call.
Officers responded to take custody of suspected narcotics from a vehicle that had previously been impounded.
Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male on the Public Square who then was getting into a vehicle. Unable to locate the male or the vehicle.
Officers responded to McDonald’s for a report of a man brandishing a firearm toward a patron. As a result George E. Tipple was charged with one count of Aggravated Menacing and a pistol was seized.
Officers responded to Ashton Ave over an abandoned bicycle believing it was possibly stolen. It was determined the bicycle belonged to a neighbor of the caller and was returned to them.
