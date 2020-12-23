Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Dec. 22
6:52 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to the Route 550 in reference to a male subject walking along the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area and had negative contact.
3:12 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Old Seven Road in regards to a harassment/trespassing complaint. The caller advised her daughter is the caregiver and power of attorney over her mother at a residence in Coolville. The caller stated her other sister continues to come to the residence, harasses her sister, and wants her trespassed from the residence. The grandmother has stated she does not want the other sister trespassed, and she is allowed at the residence. The caregiver was advised of her options in this civil matter.
5:48 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Route 144 to assist the Washington County Sheriff's Office in arresting a male with a warrant. The arrest was made, and the prisoner was taken into custody in Washington County.
6:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Johnson Road in regards to a dispute. The caller advised her sister, and her boyfriend were in a heated verbal argument. The male party left the residence prior to law enforcement's arrival. The female stated it was only a verbal dispute, and nothing further was needed.
6:36 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Fox Lake Road in regards to an abandoned vehicle complaint. The caller requested the vehicle to be tagged with a four hour tow notice. The vehicle was tagged at the caller's request.
11:01 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies received a complaint of loud music on East Main Street. Deputies did not locate any loud noise during their patrol of the area.
11:05 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Dean Road for a report that a male fired a rifle inside a home. Deputies placed the intoxicated male into custody, and transported him to O'Bleness for an evaluation. Charges for Using Weapons While Intoxicated are being pursued.
