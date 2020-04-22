Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, April 20
3:02 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street in reference to an individual attempting to enter vehicles. Deputies patrolled the entire area and had no contact with the individual and observed nothing suspicious. Negative contact. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:28 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Haan Lane in reference to a property owner reporting trespassers. Upon deputies arrival the property owner had the surveyor’s blocked in unable to move. After speaking with the property owner she was advised to take all complaints to Columbia Gas due to the surveyors being on the pipeline right of way. No further actions were needed.
10:55 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the Clarks Road area in reference to cattle on the callers property. Upon deputies arrival they made contact with the complainant who advised her neighbors cattle were damaging her property. She had no cattle upon arrival nor documentation of cattle in the yard. Deputies attempted to make contact with the cattle owner and had negative contact.
10:32 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Back Street for a well being check after a doctors office reported being on the phone with a female patient and hearing a man yelling in the background and the line getting disconnected. Deputies spoke with the female and she advised her boyfriend was having a bad day and there was a minor argument but there was no domestic violence. Deputies spoke with the male half and he advised the same thing and agreed he was going to go to his own residence to cool down. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a criminal mischief by phone from the Sandstone Apartments. A vehicle was entered on the property with items disheveled, but no items discovered stolen. There was no time line established for the offense and no witnesses to the crime.
4:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Mush Run Road for a mental distress call. Deputies were able to separate all involved parties and take custody of a subject having mental distress. It was determined that subject was a threat to themselves and others. They were transported to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental health screening.
5:03 p.m., The Plains —A male contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that the night prior, an unknown individual entered his vehicle. The caller advised nothing was taken. Extra patrol was put in the area.
12:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Canaanville Road in reference to a well-being check. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the subject in question, who was in good health. No further actions were needed.
9:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies patrolled First Street, in The Plains, in reference to an ongoing theft/suspicious activity complaints. No contact was made, nor any nefarious activity observed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Old US 33, in reference to a property damage report. This incident in under investigation of ACSO. No further details available at this time.
Athens Police Department
Monday, April 20
12:01 p.m. — Officers responded to Speedway on East State Street for a report of a theft from the store. A male and female suspect took items from the store without paying, and investigation is pending.
10:47 p.m. — Officers responded to 366 Richland Ave. for an aggravated menacing complaint. A report was taken.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, April 13
7:03 a.m. — Crews responded to East Green for an alarm at Tiffin Hall. A detector in the northwest stairwell had activated, possibly malfunctioning.
2:11 p.m. — Crews were called to 99 E. State St. for a downed tree on power lines. The tree was not in any type of wires, but was held at a 45 degree angle by smaller trees and vines. A maintenance person informed crews that a tree service had been contacted. City crews coned off the area on Stimson Avenue for safety.
3:56 p.m. — a dead pine tree had fallen on power lines on Coventry Lane. AEP arrived by 4:50 p.m.
7:41 p.m. — A motorist stopped at station 2 and reported a man in possible distress in the Chase Bank parking lot. A car was found parked in front of the ATM, and the occupant stated he was fine. Car had severe front end damage and was missing right front tire. The motorist stated he had stopped to change his tire after hitting a curb. Believed that this person may have been OVI/DUI. APD responded.
7:46 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at 69 N. Congress, activated by a burnt grilled cheese sandwich. Central command contacted John Wharton and he advised the keys were at the house and the crews could reset the alarm. The firefighters told Central that Wharton has been informed several times that the department does not reset fire alarms. Wharton told Central he would not be responding. Chief Robert Rymer contacted a maintenance person who said he would respond if Wharton did not. Wharton arrived and asked the crews why they were there. The firefighters explained that they try to ensure the alarm is reset and operating before leaving a scene. Wharton stated he was going to turn off the breaker and leave the alarm turned off. Firefighters informed him it would go to battery backup until batteries were dead and would activate again. He stated he would unplug the batteries. Wharton was informed that occupants could not be in the house without a functioning alarm. He said they could go somewhere else and he was not the one who burnt the grilled cheese. Wharton entered the house and stated he needed a screwdriver to reset the alarm, but would return and take care of it. Crews informed occupants to call if alarm was turned off.
Tuesday, April 14
8:45 p.m. — Crews responded to Clarke Street (Sheltering Arms Apartments) for an alarm. A tenant had burned hamburgers and set off the alarm.
9:54 p.m. — Crews were called to assist APD on a possible suicide attempted. Crews staged at Lucky’s Bar on North Court Street. Upon arrival, APD had gained access to the apartment and the individual was being transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.
Wednesday, April 15
12:04 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at the Living Learning Center on South Green. An atrium detector was alerting.
8:47 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at the Kennedy Museum. An attic heat detector was alerting, and would not reset. A replacement detector was requested from the fire shop.
Thursday, April 16
11:26 a.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at the Ridges Building 19. A detector was activated by a construction worker running a shop vacuum in the basement of building 14.
Saturday, April 18
7 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at Luchs Hall. There was no apparent reason for its activation.
Nelsonville Police Department
Monday, April 20
1:50 a.m. — Officers assisted the Glouster Police Department in attempting to locate a male who was believed to have stolen property in his possession. Officers were unable to locate the male.
6:52 a.m. — Officers responded to St. John’s Alley for a reported domestic. Officers spoke with both parties and they gave conflicting stories and the female who advised she was struck did not want to pursue criminal charges. Officers provided her with contact information to assist with the matter.
7:35 a.m. — Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call on Burr Oak Blvd. The call was accidentally made by a young female in the house.
9:10 a.m. — Officers assisted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in making a notification of death of a family member.
9:49 a.m. — Officers responded to Kroger for a report of a verbal dispute in the parking lot. Four males were located including Erick Riley. Mr. Riley was arrested on four outstanding warrants and transported to SEORJ.
10:08 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a male urinating in public on Watkins Street. The male had already left and officers were unable to locate the vehicle he left in.
4:15 p.m. — Officer responded to the 1200 block of Poplar Street for a possible theft. When the officer arrived he was told they could not determine if anything was actually stolen. A person did identify several individuals who were seen in the area and what time they were observed.
4:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on the 1000 block of Poplar Street. The dispute apparently started over
one party trying to repair a door.
6:08 p.m. — Officer responded to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for a report of discarded syringes. Three were located and disposed of properly.
6:18 p.m. — Officers responded to North Harper Street for a report of possible child abuse. Officers spoke with all of the parties involved and did not find any signs of abuse at all.
6:35 p.m. — Officers located a male juvenile who was supposed to be on house arrest walking on West Washington Street. The juvenile was returned to his residence and Juvenile Court was contacted about the incident.
8:13 p.m. — Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street for a report of two suspicious males walking behind a residence. They made contact with a male resident who advised he did not want law enforcement at his residence so the officers left.
8:23 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for a male possibly trespassing. Officers made contact with the male but no illegal activity was found.
8:32 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a male who was unresponsive in his vehicle on the 900 block of Poplar Street. Officers made contact with the male who woke up when the officers spoke with him. Several items of suspected contraband were located in the vehicle. Charges are pending the outcome of laboratory testing of the items.
11:35 p.m. — Officers responded to the 700 block of Chestnut Street for a report of a female possibly selling narcotics. The female could not be located.
11:54 p.m. — Officer on patrol observed William H. Mathena Jr. who the officer believed had a warrant for his arrest. Once the warrant was confirmed, the officer attempted to stop Mathena on the 700 block of Poplar Street but he fled. After a short foot chase and a TASER deployment he was taken into custody and transported to the SEORJ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.