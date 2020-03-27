Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, March 25
12:17 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to an activated alarm in York Twp. The structure and nearby grounds were patrolled. No entry point or attempted forced entry point were located.This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:08 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious persons complaint. The caller said they were outside and found a woman cutting through their yard. The women claimed she had been in a dispute with her boyfriend and was walking to a friends house. Deputies located both the woman and the boyfriend in the area. After speaking with both parties, it was determined that the dispute was verbal and no criminal act had taken place. The woman was warned about cutting through peoples' yards. No further action needed.
12:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a missing vehicle. The caller said that a friend had borrowed their vehicle to run errands and had not brought the vehicle back.The friend was over eight hours overdue with the vehicle. The caller stated that they did not want to pursue a criminal issue at that time, but were more concerned for the safety of their friend. The caller stated they would keep trying to reach out to the friend, and inform her that they wanted the vehicle back, in case there was a misunderstanding. No additional action needed at that time.
8:30 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Deep Hollow Road in Coolville on a trespass complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
11:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Vore Ridge Road, on a report of a breaking and entering to a building. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
12:09 p.m., Albany — The Albany car wash had two wash bays broken into. Taken was an undetermined amount of change. Video was taken from the scene and is currently being reviewed for suspect identification.
5:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Thelma Road in regards to two people fighting. Both parties admitted to fighting, and were charged with disorderly conduct by fighting.
6:49 p.m., Coolville — A male contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that on March 22, 2020 he allowed a friend to borrow his vehicle. The caller advised that the female had not returned the vehicle and the caller did not know where she was. He also advised that he had no contact information for the female, but advised she lives in the Parkersburg area. A BOLO was issued and the caller was advised that if the vehicle is returned, to contact the Sheriff's Office.
8:15 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to High Street in Chauncey for a report of a fight in the middle of the street. Deputies were able to break up the fight. All residents were advised to go back into their residence to avoid any further issues. There was also an issue with an involved party that had struck a parked vehicle across the street from the incident. This case is under further investigation.
11:06 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies assisted EMS in the New Marshfield area on an unknown call. On arrival it was determined that subjects had left the area and Law Enforcement or EMS was not needed.
12:22 p.m. — Deputies assisted a truck driver on Route 33 near Route 78 after a turkey flew through the windshield of the truck. The driver sustained minor injuries and the truck did not appear to have any other damage other than the windshield.
1:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a dispute. Once on scene, it was determined the dispute had only been verbal with no threats of violence. Both parties were warned about their disorderly behavior and deputies explained the consequences of an additional response.
8:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Campbell Street in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated there was a male in the residence that he wished to leave. Deputies were advised that the male has currently lived at the residence over two years. The complainant was advised of the eviction process. No further action taken.
11:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains in reference to the report of an individual attempting to gain entry into vehicles parked in the area of Johnson Road. The area was patrolled and no contact was made. No vehicles were observed that had obviously been tampered with or entry made. This area will be intermittently patrolled for the remainder of the shift. No further action taken.
Athens Police Department
Wednesday, March 25
5:22 a.m. — Officers took a report over the phone of a bicycle stolen from 166 N. Lancaster St. The bike is black with a white spiral bike cord and gold lock.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, March 25
9:48 a.m. — Officers responded to a 911 hang up call at a business on Fort Street. The business was closed and believed to be a phone system malfunction.
2:07 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a discarded needle. It was found to be only the cap of a syringe.
2:55 p.m. — Officer responded to the 700 block of Poplar Street for a theft. The complainants reported two males known to them stole personal items from the residence.
3:00 p.m. — Officer took a report at the office from a resident reporting fraud.
3:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of an active dispute on Rhine Street. It was determined to only be two people yelling at each other.
3:37 p.m. — Officer again responded to Rhine Street. A female reported another female punched her but refused medical treatment and did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
6:51 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a male yelling at people on the 600 block of Chestnut Street. Kenny E. Barnhart was arrested for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication. Mr. Barnhart was also banned from a business on Chestnut Street for his behavior toward employees.
9:10 p.m. — Officer responded to Polley Park for a juvenile complaint. The officer checked the park and could not locate the juveniles.
10:30 p.m. — Officer took a theft report from Dalton Drive.
11:39 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of two suspicious males, one carrying a prybar, in the 700 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they observed a male run into a residence. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
