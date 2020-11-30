Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday, Nov. 28
12:12 a.m., Glouster — Deputies took a walk-in report of a landlord-tenant dispute. A report was taken after the complainant advised that he only wished to have a report on file.
2:57 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Church Street for a report of a trespasser. The complainant stated that he observed an ATV drive through his yard on two different occasions, within a few hours from one another. The complainant did identify one of the males. The complainant only wished for the subjects to not return to his property. Deputies spoke with the suspect and advised him not to return to the property. No further action taken.
3:48 a.m., Athens — Deputies were on patrol on Route 50, in Canaanville, when they observed a vehicle in the middle of the road. Deputies observed the vehicle was involved in a crash which led them to striking a deer. The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived on scene and took over the scene. No further action taken.
3:33 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Connett Road in regards to a loose dog complaint. The caller advised his neighbor has two dogs (large white mix, smaller brown mix) that continue to enter his property line, and approach him aggressively. Deputies made contact with the dog owner and advised her to keep the dog on her own property.
10:46 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Five Points Road for an inactive dispute. Once on scene, the complainant did not wish to pursue the matter at that time.
4:39 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road,in regards to a neighbor dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant. He stated that his neighbor was screaming obscenities at his wife and kid. Deputies spoke with the other involved party. He stated that he was not yelling obscenities. Deputies advised both parties to stay separated.
3:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female, in regards to a suspicious person on Baker Road. She stated that around 11 a.m. yesterday a vehicle pulled into her driveway. She said they got out of their vehicle. She stated they rearranged packages inside their vehicle, and left. A report was taken.
7:11 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Ten Spot Road in regards to a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the son of the caller, who stated that he was fine. No further action was taken.
8:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bates Road in regards to a suspicious person. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant. She stated a man was standing at the end of her driveway with a machete. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the male.
Sunday, Nov. 29
12:31 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Wemmer Road in Trimble Township for a 911 hang up call. Athens County Central Communications advised a woman had called 911 and hung up. It was not understood what she said, but the caller sounded to be under duress. On scene, deputies first made contact with a male walking down the road. He refused to make a statement but had blood on him that he advised was not his. Once at the residence, Deputies made contact with the man’s wife, who had a swollen eye and was actively bleeding from a cut on her face. The female refused to make a statement because she said she did not want her husband to get in trouble. After an on-scene investigation, Deputies found probable cause for a domestic violence arrest. Bruce Losey Jr, was then placed into custody and transported to SEORJ without incident.
11:03 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Campbell Street for a well being check. The caller said their friend had allowed people to squat in his apartment. The friend had sent a text saying he was afraid of the people, but no direct reasons were given. The caller said they were too afraid to go check on the friend themselves. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence, but all lights were off and no one answered the door. Without further information suggesting any criminal act had occurred, no further action was taken at that time.
11:39 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Ridge Road in Troy Township. The caller reported that a blue Dodge truck was parked suspiciously. While deputies were en route, the caller called back and said the vehicle left toward Coolville. Deputies patrolled Ridge Road and the surrounding areas but had negative contact with any blue trucks at that time.
5:33 p.m., Nelsonville — A male subject contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising that he had a firearm stolen from his residence on Happy Hollow Road. At this time there are no leads in this matter.
8:37 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies made contact with Joseph McKee III, in reference to active arrest warrants out of Athens County. During the search suspected narcotics were located. McKee was transported to the Regional Jail, without incident and additional charges are pending.
Monday, Nov. 30
1:55 a.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of a vehicle stuck in the ditch along Brimstone Road. While en route, Deputies were diverted to an emergency call and the issue was referred to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. No additional deputy action was needed.
5:55 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Cherry Street for a well-being check on a male that allegedly made suicidal statements. When speaking with the male, deputies did not find reason to believe that he was a threat to himself. No further action needed.
