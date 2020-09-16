Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Sept. 14
8:15 a.m., Guysville — A well being check was requested in the Lottridge Road area. Deputy arrived at the residence but had no contact at the residence. The yard was uncut and appears to have no one currently residing at the residence.
8:27 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a dispute on High Street between family members. On arrival, it was found that the visiting party had left prior to arrival. Caller was advised to call back if the other party returned.
8:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Transmission, on Hebbardsville Road in reference to a theft of seven catalytic converters. Video is being reviewed of theft and will be included in the case file. The theft occurred sometime between Friday evening on Sept. 11 to the morning of the 14th.
12:59 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Launder-mat, in reference to drug paraphernalia being located in the business. Deputy arrived and took custody of a modified plastic bottle possible used to smoke from. The bottle was found to have no illegal drugs in it. The bottle was properly disposed with.
3:03 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to West Bailey Road for a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
4:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in regards to an abandoned vehicle. A black truck was left at The Plains Post Office since Friday, Sept. 11 and nobody has been seen using it. The vehicle was tagged with a tow sticker to be removed within four hours, or it would be towed.
5:33 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to LaFollette Road in regards to a verbal dispute. The caller stated he was in an argument with another male he had hired to work on his residence. The male was not living up to his end of the deal, and requesting more money. The caller told him to leave, and was fired from the job.
6:27 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Hogue Hollow Road in regards to a caller reporting hearing a child in a van stating she was being kidnapped. Deputies patrolled the area for the described vehicle, but were unsuccessful in locating it. As of this report no children have been reported kidnapped.
7:53 p.m., Athens — A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that his son's Power Wheels were damaged while he was out of town. While speaking with the caller, he advised that he believed it was his roommate that damaged the toy, but had no evidence to support that. When asked he did not want his roommate contacted, but just wanted the incident logged.
11:46 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road for a suicidal female. The caller reported that his mother had attempted to cut herself and had to have a knife wrestled away from her. Deputies arrived on scene along with EMS. The woman was then transported to O'Bleness Hospital in Athens for treatment and a mental health evaluation. No further deputy involvement needed.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
12:10 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Town Street for a report of a male refusing to leave a residence. When deputies arrived, they found that the male was in the process of leaving amicably. No further action was needed.
4:53 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road for the sounds of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone shooting firearms. Contact was made with the original caller, who stated no additional sounds were heard since he had called in.
1:41 p.m., The Plains — A well being check was requested by Hopewell, on a resident in The Plains. A deputy made contact with the resident who advised they were fine. Dispatch was advised and deputy returned to patrol.
3:05 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Circle 33 Road in regards to a possible child endangerment complaint. The caller stated she was caring for a family member's daughter. The caller believed the mother of the child is using drugs, and may not have electricity in her home. The caller was advised of her options, and a referral was made to children services.
5:37 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Lightner Road in regards to a suspicious vehicle. The caller advised a small red vehicle was driving up and down his road and stopped in the roadway for a brief period of time. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
6:13 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Route 550 in regards to an active dispute. Deputies spoke with a female, who stated that she got into an argument with her father. She stated that her father slapped her in the face. Deputies spoke with the mom, who said her daughter approached her husband screaming. She stated that her husband slapped the daughter. The mom said the daughter became angry at her and attacked her. Neither party wanted to file charges. Deputies advised all parties to keep the peace.
8:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to a dispute. She stated that she wanted her son to leave her residence. She said that her son hit her. Deputies spoke with the son, who stated that he left the residence already. He stated that he did not hit his mom. He said that she found out she's being put in an assisted living facility. He said that she became upset and accused him of hitting her. He stated that his other brother was present during the incident. Deputies spoke with the other brother, who stated that no violence occurred.
11:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller reported that a white vehicle was seen at the VFW repeatedly leaving for a short time and returning. Deputies patrolled the area but found no white vehicle at the locations given. No further action needed at that time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.