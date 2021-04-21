Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, April 19
1:13 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett RD, in Nelsonville, in reference to a theft complaint. Made contact with the involved parties, Hocking College Police Officer, and Nelsonville PD Officer. In speaking with all parties, it was determined this was a civil issue, and there was no type of theft happening. Parties were advised they could either work out their difference in an acceptable manner, or take the issue to small claims court and have a judge decide the outcome. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road, in The Plains, in reference to a possible stolen bicycle. Deputies checked the system and found the bike is not stolen out of our office. Units resumed patrol.
3:58 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberley Road, for a parking problem. The caller stated there's a vehicle parked at the end of her driveway. Deputies attempted to contact the owner, but had negative contact. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal. No further action was taken.
4:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Fourth ST, in The Plains, in regards to gunshots being heard in the area. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate any gunshots.
7:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby Road, in Athens, for a report of an intoxicated female. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant who stated that a verbal argument had occurred and the female half had left prior to deputies' arrival. The complainant wished to leave for the evening. Units requested a BOLO for the female due to her being intoxicated while driving. No further action taken.
8:21 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Carpenter RD, in Albany, in regards to possible drugs located at a residence by a home health nurse. The nurse stated she reached into a glove box and located a unknown substance inside an already used glove in the box. Deputies field tested the substance which tested negative results for any illegal substance. The substance was entered into evidence and destroyed.
10:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street, in The Plains, for a report of suspicious activity occurring. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
11:01 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to US 33, in Nelsonville. A motorist observed what was believed to be a possible physical altercation between individuals, or possibly someone fleeing from a vehicle on foot. The entire area was patrolled, but no contact was made with anyone, nor were any suspicious circumstances observed. This complaint was unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:15 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Alexander School, for a report of a hit skip. This matter is under investigation.
11:19 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Carthage Twp, in Coolville, in reference to a family dispute / property dispute. This matter has been referred to Athens City/County Prosecutor for legal opinion. At this time this matter is an open case, pending legal guidance. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Tuesday, April 20
1:19 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Biddyville RD, in New Marshfield, where the caller advised that he heard a female yelling. Contact was made with caller who advised the location where he heard it and advised it was more than one person and described it as a verbal dispute. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary in the area with negative contact.
5:38 a.m., Millfield — Deputies received an automated alarm from Job & Family Services, outside Chauncey. Deputies responded to the offices and checked the building, it was found to be secure at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:02 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were advised of trespassers in a cave at the end of Monk Rd, in Nelsonville. Deputies did locate a tent in the cave but looked to be abandon. Negative contact with anyone. Owner of the property was advised.
1:09 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted Adult Parole in taking into custody a Michael Davis, on a parole violation. This occurred in the Carbondale area. Mr. Davis was transported to the Jail without incident.
2:55 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carl DR, in The Plains, in regards to a female that reported being given a counterfeit $10 dollar bill. The bill was entered into evidence to be destroyed.
3:06 p.m., Hockingport — Deputies took a breaking and entering report, that occurred on Notre Dame Street, in Hocking port. Multiple items were taken from a camper. At this time, there are no suspects in this case.
3:14 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Matheny Road, in Nelsonville, for a report of a suspicious female. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating.
3:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 682, in The Plains, for a report of a male lying inside his apartment. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence, and was unsuccessful. Units resumed patrol.
3:23 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of an overdose. Deputies met with the male and determined him to be under the influence, while speaking with him. It was later determined that the male had ingested an illegal narcotic. Deputies determined that the male met the criteria for a mental health evaluation at this time. Deputies searched the male prior to transporting him to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital and deputies found suspected illegal narcotic. The substance was seized and will be sent off to BCI lab for further testing. The male was then transported to the hospital. No further action taken.
3:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, in regards to a 911 hang up. Deputies made contact with the caller who stated he was in a verbal argument with some friends, butt hey had left and everything was fine. Nothing further needed.
6:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem RD, in Athens, in regards to a death investigation. After investigation, the subjects cause of death was natural. The subject was released to the family and funeral home.
6:38 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Road, in Albany, for a third-party report of a suicidal female. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the female and determined that she did meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation. Deputies transported her to O'Bleness Hospital. No further action taken.
6:49 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone RD, in Coolville, in regards to a vehicle parked on private property, the owner wanted removed. The vehicle was tagged to be towed at the vehicle owner's expense.
7:25 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany Marathon, for a third-party report of an overdose. Units were advised that a male took an unknown amount of medication. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the male, who stated this incident was accidental. Deputies spoke further with the male and determined that the male did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation at this time. The male was transported by EMS to the hospital. No further action taken.
11:42 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to Elm ST, in Buchtel, in reference to an unknown dispute phoned in to 911. Upon arrival, made contact with a male and female, both involved individuals. In speaking with parties separately, it was determined there had been a verbal altercation between the pair, but it had not escalated any further. There was no complaint or allegation that any threats were made or there was any attempt at physical violence. There was no apparent visible injury to either person. Parties indicated this matter was resolved for the evening. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:44 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Carpenter Rd, in Albany, for a possible private property crash report. Ohio State Highway Patrol had originally responded to a report of a truck blocking the roadway. When they arrived, they determined the incident was on private property, clear of the road. On scene, Deputies observed that a semi tractor trailer had attempted to turn around in a wide gravel area before a private property driveway. The driver stated he did not want to jack-knife the rig further, so he had parked and unhooked from the trailer. He said he was waiting for a recovery/assistance crew from his trucking company to arrive on scene and assist him. No property damage had occurred at that point, and the truck and trailer were not on the public roadway. With no damage and a tow truck on the way, no further action was needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.