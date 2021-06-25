Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, June 23
3:14 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to North Coolville Ridge Road, for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant, who stated they no longer needed our assistance. Deputies determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred. It was determined that the suspect had went to bed for the night and things were calm at this time. Units resumed patrol.
5:37 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road, in Nelsonville, for a report of an alarm. Deputies were advised they could cancel while en route. Units resumed patrol.
8:27 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a Breaking and Entering of a storage unit, in The Plains. The caller reported that they found their unit lock broken off. The caller was not sure when the incident happened. The incident is under further review pending an inventory of missing items.
9:02 a.m., Athens — A scam was reported by a caller on Angel Ridge Road. The caller had been scammed out of $2000.00 by a person stating they were with the Social Security Office. The caller had purchased gift cards then gave the card information to the caller who stated he was protecting her money from someone that had obtained her social security number. During multiple conversations the suspect also made threats that the caller had a warrant and if she did not do what he wanted her to do she would be arrested.
9:39 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies attempted to locate a man at the request of Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. They were seeking the registered owner of a vehicle involved in a parking complaint they were dealing with in their county. Athens Deputies located the owner, who then got a hold of the person in control of the vehicle at that time, so it could be moved. No further action needed.
10:34 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Upper River Road, in Athens, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that she was trying to move out but her husband was not letting her leave with one of their vehicles. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with all the involved parties. The woman advised she was just wanting to leave the residence. She left the property with the vehicle she wanted without incident. The male was referred to civil court in regard to additional property concerns. No further action needed at that time.
11:04 a.m., Stewart — A caller reported trespassers at the Federal Valley Resource Center, in Stewart. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle who was told not to be back on the property without permission.
2:43 P.M., The Plains — A caller reported his storage unit on Connett Road, in The Plains, had been damaged. The suspect attempted to cut the hasp on the door but was unsuccessful.
3:21 p.m., New Marshfield — Units responded to SR. 56, for a trespassing complaint. Contact was made with the suspect who was told not to be back on the property.
4:37 p.m., Coolville — Units responded to Lottridge Road, in Coolville, in reference to a suspicious person walking along the roadway. Once in the area, the person could not be located.
4:53 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone, in regards to theft. The caller stated that somebody pried the door open to his camper and stole 30 fishing poles. A report was taken on the matter.
6:17 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to S. Fourth Street, in Jacksonville, for an assault. The caller stated that her adult son got upset and punched her in the face then threatened to burn her house down. The case is under investigation.
6:58 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Post 5, for a report of a possible dispute that occurred in a motor vehicle. Deputies investigated the claims and determined that a dispute occurred at a residence on New England Road. A trespass complaint was issued for that suspect for that residence. There was also a reported road rage incident. That aspect of the report was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
7:07 p.m., The Plains — A female reported that she was being threatened by a customer, where she worked. This matter is under investigation.
10:20 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Boyer Road. for a trespassing issue. Deputies located a subject at this residence, that was not authorized to be there. Deputies removed that subject and transported him to Go Mart, in Coolville, to meet a family member. The complainant did not request any charges or any further intervention.
Thursday, June 24
2:13 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Town Street, in Glouster, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
11:54 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street, in The Plains, for a storage unit that had been broken into and several items were removed. This case remains under investigation.
12:05 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Elm Street, in Buchtel, to check on the welfare of a female who reportedly dialed 911 on accident. Arriving on scene contact was made with the caller. The caller advised everything was fine and that she had accidentally dialed 911 while jogging.
1:12 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, in reference to a property line dispute. It was reported that an unknown male, on several occasions, has come to there home and reported buying the vacant land next to their home. The male reportedly disputes the property lines and continues to harass the couple telling them that one of their out buildings is sitting on his recently acquired land. The couple was advised of the civil aspects of the incident, and were provided options for trespassing the male from their property.
2:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Kincade Road, in reference to a residential alarm. Once on scene, the residence was found secure.
5:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens County Children’s Services, for an activated alarm. Deputies returned to patrol after finding the building to be secure.
7:35 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Baker Road, in Albany, for a report of a stolen catalytic converter. The caller stated that somebody cut the converter off her vehicle sometime on Tuesday. The case is under investigation.
7:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road, in Athens, for a report of threats. Deputies received statements from both neighbors that they were being threatened by the other. Insufficient evidence was found to support criminal charges against either side, and the neighbors both stated that they would avoid further contact with the other.
8:56 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of a fireworks complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any fireworks. Units resumed patrol.
11:49 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brandberry Road, in Coolville, for a report of an assault. When Deputies arrived they spoke with two individuals that were involved in the assault. They stated a female randomly stopped by their house, attempted to steal their phones, and an altercation broke out when they tried to take their phones back. The female had left on foot prior to the Deputies arrival. A report was taken of the events and Deputies patrolled the area for the female with negative contact. A BOLO was issued in attempt to locate the female for a well being check.
