Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, July 9
12:55 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Rock Run Road where the caller advised there was an unknown vehicle in his driveway. Upon arrival contact was made and the male advised his vehicle was broken down. He was there to see the callers son, and was allowed to park the vehicle on the property.
12:58 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Republic Avenuee on a report of criminal damaging. Upon arriving in the area, deputies spoke to the caller who stated juveniles from the next street over caused damage to his vehicle. Deputies made contact with the juveniles parent who was advised of the matter, and was advised to keep the juveniles in the residence for the remainder of the night. The complainant was advised to follow up with the Glouster Police Department. Deputies returned to patrol.
2 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Reynolds Avenue where the caller advised she thought she heard somebody in her home. The area was checked with no signs of another person. Case closed.
7:32 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in reference to a dispute. Arrived on the scene made contact with a male. We advised that we received a call from that address of a female shouting someone was harming her. The male advised that his girlfriend was home and that she might have called us, but he doesn’t know why. Spoke with the girlfriend and asked if she had called us, she stated that she did not call us, and that her mom may of called us. We asked if she needed any help, she advised that she was okay. We did not notice any visible marks on the girlfriend. Case closed.
11:33 a.m., Glousteer — Deputies were dispatch to Pallo Road in reference to an emergency notification. Made contact, and advised her that her mom is at Riverside. We advised to contact her mom. Case closed.
11:41 a.m., Albany ‚ Deputies were dispatched to the Marathon gas station at 5615 Washington Road in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Before deputies left the station dispatch advised us the caller called back, and advised us the subject had left the scene in a black Honda. Dispatch advised that a response is not needed. Case closed.
3:53 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Rock Run Road. for a well-being check. Once on scene it didn’t appear anyone was home. The caller wanted to remain anonymous so there was no way to contact them back.
4:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a theft report by phone from a complainant who resides on Rock Riffle Road. The complainant stated that multiple items were taken from his home by his son. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges and only wished for a report to be on file. No further action taken.
5:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Self Storage Facility, on Connett Road for a theft report. The complainant found his storage unit had been entered and multiple items were stolen. This case was under further investigation.
6:17 p.m., Stewart — Deputies took a trespassing/criminal damaging report from a female in regards to the Federal Valley Resource Center. The complainant stated that juveniles having been entering the building and ultimately damaged a window on the property. At this time, there are no leads on any suspects at this time. This case will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
6:37 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to East Canal Street in attempt to assist the Nelsonville Police Department with looking for a vehicle that was involved in a domestic dispute. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle. No further action taken.
9:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the area of Johnson Road and South McDonald Street on a fireworks complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with any persons setting off fireworks.
10:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Connett Road. During the stop criminal indicators were located in the vehicle, and upon permission to search the vehicle, items of drugs and drug paraphernalia where located in the vehicle. The items were seized and charges are pending following lab analysis.
