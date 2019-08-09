Athens Police Department:
Friday, Aug. 9
1:53 a.m., West Union Street — Officers responded to a report of a disorderly subject at The Union bar. Nicholas Marino was arrested and charged with persistent disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. This case is closed.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Aug. 8
7:57 a.m., Athens — A report of theft of tools from a construction site on Old US 33 was received. Several items of potential evidence were collected from the crime scene to be sent to BCI for testing. This case is currently under investigation.
4:41 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville for a possible burglary attempt. The caller stated that it appeared someone tried to pry into his garage. The date of the attempt was unknown. The caller advised they were in the process of installing cameras and would call back if more information was gained.
6:03 p.m., Guysville — Matthew Stover, age 37, of Guysville was arrested for an active burglary warrant. Stover was transported to the regional jail without incident.
6:17 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville for a theft report. The caller stated they returned home to find their kayak was missing from the yard. The complainant advised they had other household members they suspected and would contact deputies if additional action was needed.
8:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Downing Street in The Plains for a report of a theft. The case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.