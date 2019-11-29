Athens Police Department:
Wednesday, Nov. 27
6:27 p.m., West State Street — Officers responded to 300 W. State St. for a domestic violence incident. A report was taken.
7:06 p.m., Carriage Hill — Officers responded to Carriage Hill for a medical emergency. Individual was dead on arrival. A report was taken.
11:02 p.m., East Park Drive — Officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express for a report of a male destroying the kitchen. Clay Van Vraken, 41, was arrested for theft and criminal mischief. A report was taken.
Thursday, Nov. 28
3:34 a.m., East State Street — Officers responded to 983 E. State St. in reference to an assault.
