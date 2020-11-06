Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, Nov. 5
2:59 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol in the area of Poston Road and Mound Street when they observed a suspicious male go behind a residence. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the male.
3:03 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Angel Ridge for a report of a male passed out in a vehicle that was in the middle of the roadway. While deputies were en route, deputies were advised the vehicle had left the area. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle. Units returned to patrol.
4:41 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Kenny Memorial Lane for a report of an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found the building to be secured. No further action taken.
11:21 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to The Plains Library in regards to a vehicle that looked to be damaged. Deputies located a male inside the vehicle that was sleeping. He advised that he was homeless and comes there to use the Internet and had just dosed off. Units returned to patrol.
11:30 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were called to Utah Ridge Road for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle's owner who was making arrangements to have the vehicle removed. The vehicle owner also advised that she had been in contact with Wayne National Forrest officer in regards to the vehicle. Units returned to patrol.
7:08 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Center Street on a report of a dispute. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the involved parties the dispute was determined to be verbal and the involved parties were separated.
8:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Salem Road for a dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made with the female who advised that she slapped her husband after he threw her rings. The male advised that he did not wish to pursue criminal charges, and agreed to leave for the night.
10:10 p.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to New England Road on a third party report of an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the dispute was verbal in nature and an involved party left the residence prior to deputies arrival. Deputies returned to patrol.
Deputies stopped to check on a male that was walking alongside of U.S Route 33, near Richland Ave. After learning that the male's vehicle had broken down, deputies gave him a ride to a gas station to get him off of the highway.
11:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 33, near Pleasant Hill Road, for a report of an intoxicated male walking along the highway. Deputies made contact with the male on Route 33 near Richland Avenue. While deputies were speaking with the male, deputies did not see any signs of impairment. The male stated that he ran out of gas. Deputies assisted the male with a ride into town to the gas station. No further action taken.
11:52 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Dover Township, for a report of a suspicious vehicle near a construction site. As deputies arrived, the vehicle fled the scene. Deputies pursued the vehicle long enough to get it's license plate. The pursuit was then terminated due to excessive speeds going into residential areas. Deputies then returned to the construction site, but were unable to find any evidence that anything was tampered with or taken. Deputies are waiting for the owner of the property to make a report of theft or other criminal activity.
