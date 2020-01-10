Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Jan. 9
1:20 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence on Twist Tale Road in Millfield for a possible theft in progress. The complainant reported seeing several subjects around his vehicle and believed they were attempting to steal the converter off the car. The area was checked and no one was found to be in the area. The complainant also reported that a key to the vehicle had recently been stolen.
8:47 a.m., New Marshfield — A resident of Fox Lake Road came to the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report an incident of harassment. A report was taken.
11:30 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of a burglary that occurred on Railroad Street, New Marshfield. This case is under investigation.
12:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a package that was delivered to the complainant's residence that contained marijuana. This case remains under investigation.
4:54 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Marathon in Chauncey for a report of a counterfeit $100 bill. Deputies collected the bill for evidence. The case was under further investigation.
5:15 p.m., New Marshfield — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that somebody had stolen the license plates off from her husband's vehicle. At this time there are no leads in the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.