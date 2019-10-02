Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Oct. 1
10:42 a.m., Coolville — A Cincinnati Ridge resident in Coolville reported they were a victim of a scam. A report was taken.
11:17 a.m., Coolville — A Coolville resident reported their debit card was compromised with charges occurring in Northern Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia, totaling nearly $3,000. A report was taken.
11:48 a.m., Millfield — A resident of Sand Ridge Road reported property damage that had occurred to their property after a tenant was evicted. A report was taken.
3:19 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on North Plains Road for a moving violation. Upon contacting the driver, deputies found Justin Sims, age 29, of Athens had two active warrants for his arrest. Sims was transported to regional jail without issue.
4:06 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted the Ohio State Patrol with a stolen vehicle located on Route 691. Deputies removed the stolen vehicle from the database and transported Shaun Gallager, age 37, of Nelsonville to the regional jail for two active warrants for his arrest. OSP is handling the remainder of the case.
4:15 p.m., Athens — A female came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to file a report in reference to a domestic dispute between she and her boyfriend. Throughout the course of the investigation the involved parties gave conflicting statements and had no witnesses to the incident. Based on information obtained, probable cause could not be established for an arrest in reference to domestic violence. Robert Wheeler, age 35, of Athens was placed under arrest pursuant to active Athens and Vinton County warrants. Wheeler was transported to the regional jail without incident.
