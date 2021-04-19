Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, April 16
2:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United LN, in Athens, in regards to a theft of gasoline complaint. The caller stated he witnessed a female fill up her vehicle with gasoline, but not pay for the transaction. After viewing the security video, it was determined the female attempted to pay with her card, but the transaction did not go through. The store employee turned the gas pump on and the female used the pump. As of this point, deputies are unable to determine who the female was. This case remains under investigation.
3:19 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Guysville, to assist Morgan County in attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. Deputies were given permission to search the residence, and the juvenile was not located. The information was passed along to Morgan County.
3:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report, in regards to property damage. The caller stated when he came home from work, he noticed his mailbox was damaged. There are currently no suspects at this time.
4:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Cline Street, in The Plains, for a trespass complaint. The caller stated a male damaged her fence. The caller advised she did not want to pursue criminal charges. The male was advised to stay off the caller's property. No further action was taken.
5:34 p.m., Murray City — Deputies responded to Locust Street, in Murray City, to assist Hocking County Sheriff's Office, in regards to a man with a gun. Deputies assisted until they were no longer needed.
5:41 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville, in regards to a 911 hang up call. Deputies responded to the suspected location of the cell phone and there did not appear to be an emergency. Nothing further needed.
7:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Heiner's Bakery, in The Plains, for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies made contact with the subject, who stated he was going to his friend's house. No criminal activity was observed, units resumed patrol.
8:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Clinton St, in The Plains, in regards to a verbal dispute. The caller stated his wife is at his residence, and she is not supposed to be there. The wife also called into the Sheriff's Office and stated her husband did not tell her where her child is. Deputies met with the wife and it was determined the child was at a family member's residence, and that was ok with her, but she claimed to not know where he was. The husband stated his wife came up to his door and harassed him. The husband is in full control of the residence and requested she be trespassed from the property. The female was located and served with a criminal trespass complaint.
10:58 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to SR 681, outside Albany, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that his wife returned home intoxicated and they were in an active dispute, after she was damaging his truck. While en route, the caller advised that his wife took off in her vehicle. On scene, the male stated he did not wish to file any type of criminal complaint against his wife. Deputies resumed patrol to look for the allegedly intoxicated wife that left the scene. Deputies located the female driving and observed multiple moving violations. Once a traffic stop was conducted, Deputies turned the female over to Ohio State Highway Patrol, on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
11:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains Library property, with a report of a male subject "tweeking', and the caller advised the male subject had been trespassed from the property. Upon arrival, Deputies confirmed there was an active No Trespass Order and at that time the male subject was issued a citation/summons for Criminal Trespass. No further actions were needed.
Saturday, April 17
12:53 a.m., Athens — — Deputies responded to Luhrig RD, in Athens, where the caller advised her neighbor threatened her when she asked him to put his dog inside his residence. Contact was made and the male denied making threats. He was advised that due to the constant barking of the dog, it needed to be taken inside. Both parties made allegations of the other being on their property, and both were advised to stay out of the other's yard. Case closed.
12:58 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road, for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller reported that a white truck with a loud exhaust, had driven by her house multiple times. Deputies patrolled Rainbow Lake Road, but had negative contact with any white truck or any other vehicles. No further action needed.
1:28 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore ST, in Chauncey, for an alleged stolen vehicle report. Upon making contact, it was learned that the vehicle was registered to the male half, and the caller was located in Nelsonville. The Nelsonville Police Department was notified. No further action taken.
3:38 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Little General gas station, in Albany, for an unruly female. The caller was a store employee, who observed a female punch a male she was with. The female then screamed at the store employee before the couple left. Deputies were given the names of the involved individuals and were able to make contact with them at their residence. The male did not wish to pursue any criminal action against the female. The female was then served with a formal trespass complaint form at the request of the gas station. No additional action needed at that time.
4:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to E First ST, in The Plains, where the caller advised he was having mental health issues. The caller was transported to the hospital, by ACEMS prior to deputies arrival. No further action taken.
12:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Carter Lumber, on Meadowbrook Road, in reference to a customer advising that he had been locked in by employee's closing for the day, while he was strapping down lumber he had just purchased. He also advised Dispatch that he attempted to ram the locked gate but failed. Upon Deputies arrival they made contact with the customer who advised he rammed the gate in attempt to break the lock due to seeing it in a movie. The manager then arrived on scene, and he and the customer exchanged information for insurance purposes. The customer then had his vehicle towed from the scene and no further actions were needed.
3:44 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were flagged down in Nelsonville, by several subjects that stated they believe they saw a male attempt to break into a residence. Deputies made contact with the male, and he stated he lives at the residence. Deputies made contact with NPD and another resident at the house, and it was confirmed he lives there. Nothing further needed.
5:14 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Penn St, in Glouster, in regards to a dispute. The caller stated he believes his wife is having a mental episode, and needs checked out. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties. It was determined this was a mutual dispute due to the caller being upset the children woke him up, when she was supposed to be watching them. Both parties were advised to leave each other alone or charges will be filed.
5:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road, in regards to people tearing down a fence. Deputies spoke with the individuals. They stated they were putting up the fence and not tearing it down. Contact was made with the owner of the property. He said the individuals were supposed to be there. No further action was taken.
6:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male that lives in The Plains, in regards to an alleged theft complaint. The male stated he purchased four cell phones that have all come up missing, or replaced. The male explained a conspiracy theory that his girlfriend is plotting something against him, and switching phones to set him up. The male was advised the information will be documented in a report.
7:45 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville RD, in Glouster, in regards to an alarm. The key holder for the business arrived prior to the Deputies and advised everything was ok, and law enforcement was not needed.
8:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech RD, in The Plains, in regards to a well being check. The caller advised she had dropped her niece off with her sister and was worried about drug use, and possible domestic abuse at the residence. Deputies spoke with a male at the residence who advised the other female and her daughter had left the residence and went to Jackson, Ohio. No evidence of drugs or a domestic dispute were observed.
8:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to S Canaan Road, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated there was multiple persons in the church parking lot, with flash lights. Contact was made with the individuals. They stated, they were making a horror film. The Deacon of the church advised it was okay for the individuals to be there. No further action was taken.
9:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised of a neighbor dispute at an apartment complex, in The Plains. Deputies made contact with the complainant, whom was requesting that we evict a neighbor. The complainant was directed to speak with the apartment management. No criminal activity was reported or observed during the call. Deputies returned to patrol.
Sunday, April 18
2:21 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Rt 33, in Nelsonville, in reference to a prowler complaint. The area was patrolled on foot. All the entry/exit locations were secured, there were no apparent signs of attempted or forced entry, and no vehicle(s) or person(s) were observed in the area. This complaint was unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:41 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to West First Street, in The Plains, in reference to a subject in the middle of the road, attempting to gain rides from vehicles passing. Upon Deputies arrival, the area was patrolled and negative contact was made with anyone walking or in the roadway. No further actions were needed.
1:45 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a neighbor dispute on Brister Road, in Coolville. Deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated that his neighbor had a box trap set on his property. Deputies were unable to determine whose property was whose. At this time, deputies advised the complainant to reach out to a surveyor to obtain who actual owns the property. No further action taken.
1:56 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of Movies 10, in Nelsonville, in reference to a female reporting her boyfriend was not breathing and believed him to be actively overdosing. Upon Deputies arrival the male subject was not breathing, and two dosages of Narcan were used along with continuing CPR for additional 2-3 minutes until the male subject woke. ACEMS transported the male subject to Obleness Memorial Hospital, where he fled once the squad doors were open. The subject was Jacob Vorhee of Hocking County, who had an active warrant for his arrest out of Hocking County.
4:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street, in The Plains, for a report of a breaking and entering. The complainant stated that someone had entered her storage unit and took items. This case will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
7:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road, in Athens, for a report of a female who showed up at the complainant's residence and wished for her to leave. Deputies spoke with the female who stated that she recently came back to the area within a few days. It was determined the female was in a verbal argument with a boyfriend in the area. Deputies transported the female to the City of Athens, to await for a ride. Units resumed patrol.
