Athens City Police Department
Friday, Oct. 23
10:22 a.m. — Officers received a report of a stolen bike. The bike had been locked with a cable lock outside the victim's apartment overnight. The bike is green, with new tires.
4:44 p.m. — Officers stopped a male suspect from exiting Menards on East State Street for loss prevention, as he had not paid for a knife and sharpener. The male was fingerprinted and given a summons for a court appointment on Oct. 29, 2020.
5:25 p.m. — Officers received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle with the license plate HCR4487 on West State Street. The car had been parked overnight on the street.
Saturday, Oct. 24
11:43 a.m. — Officers were called to China Panda, 965 E. State St., for a report of breaking and entering. The officer spoke to the owner and found that money was stolen from the business, $250 in cash, along with a Chine Panda gift card.
2:26 p.m. — Officers were called to Menards, 2009 E. State St., for a shoplifting report. Officers spoke with store employees and found one male was in the store and the other had fled when confronted. Jimmy Barnhart was arrested and transported to the Athens Police Department for charges. The other male was identified and charges are pending. In total, the two were charged with theft of about $329 of merchandise.
Nelsonville Police Department
Saturday, Oct. 24
12:25 a.m. — An officer were dispatched to Wolfe-Bennett Road to assist The Athens Sheriff's Office in a patrol request. Officers patrolled the area and found the building to be secure.
12:49 a.m. — Officers performed a traffic stop on Lake Hope Drive near city hall. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for not having their license plate clear and visibly marked.
1:43 a.m. — Officers performed a foot patrol in the wooded area near the black railroad bridge off the bike path. Officers patrolled the area with no suspicious activity found.
2:36 a.m. — Officers responded to Go-Mart on the report of a theft. Officers arrived and was able to obtain the information necessary for further investigation. Officers were not able to locate the suspect at the time of call.
10:21 a.m. — Officers took a report in which the caller stated someone may be taking advantage of an elderly person in order to rob their residence and they may already have done so. Officers took the information for further investigation
10:39 a.m. — Officers responded to Kroger on the report of a theft. Officers took the report and patrolled the area for the individual described by employees but was not able to locate the individual for questioning.
10:45 a.m. — Officers responded to Fort Street on the report of two juveniles wondering the street without adult supervision. While in route officers were advised of a dispute occurring near the same address. Officers arrived and discovered those in the dispute were the guardians of the juveniles. Officers were able to settle the dispute without further incident.
1:03 p.m. — Officers responded to Woodlane Drive on the report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and advised the occupants were in fact out hunting in the woods.
1:10 p.m. — Officers responded to Dorr Run Road for a possible theft. The caller advised that they had found a bike and believes it may be stolen. Officers were able to speak to the caller and take the report. Officers requested the Hocking College Police Department to assist in obtaining the bike and hauling it on their cruisers bicycle rack.
1:16 p.m. — Officers responded to Dorr Run Road for an overdose. Officers arrived and advised someone is already performing CPR on the victim. Nelsonville Fire Department and Athens County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene for medical assistance.
2:20 p.m. — Officers responded to Critchfield Drive on the report of a stolen bicycle. The caller stated her bicycle had been stolen and then found. Officers arrived and discovered the found bicycle was not the stolen bicycle. Investigation pending
4:01 p.m. — Officers were advised of a domestic disturbance that had occurred on Route 50 and the vehicle involved was not headed towards Nelsonville. Officers positioned themselves near Route 691 but was not able to make contact with the vehicle described
5:44 p.m. — Officers responded to Columbus Street for a fight/domestic disturbance in which a male was seen striking a female whom was trying to get away with her children. Officers was not able to make contact with the male on scene as he left prior to officer’s arrival. Athens County Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene to tend to the female and officers began patrolling for the male suspect. Officers located a possible address for the male, but was not able to gain entry to search per the home owner denial
6:49 p.m. — Officers responded to Kroger for a theft. The caller stated a male had stolen firewood form the business. Officers took the report but was not able to locate the person described for questioning at the time of call.
7:57 p.m. — Officers responded to Poplar Street on the report of possible mental issue and suicidal threats. Officers arrived and was able to speak to the individual involved. Officers advised the individual was calm and showed no signs of suicide.
8:28 p.m. — Officers responded to Burr Oak Boulevard for a 911 hang up call. Officers patrolled the area and spoke to multiple individuals but were not able to locate the source of the hang up call.
9:13 p.m. — Officers performed a traffic stop on E. Canal Street near the barber shop. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for the marked lanes violation and released.
9:30 p.m. — Officers performed a traffic stop near the intersection of W. Washington and Madison Streets. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning for the expired registration and released.
