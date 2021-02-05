Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 3
12:12 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol when they observed two vehicles parked at the storage units, on Pine Street, in The Plains. Deputies spoke with the two individuals, who stated they were moving out of a unit. Deputies found their story to be consistent. Units resumed patrol.
12:48 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on a traffic stop on US 33, near Circle 33 Road, in Nelsonville. No further action taken.
2:21 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to an activated alarm, in Troy Twp. Contact was made with the homeowner and this was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:44 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to a dispute between a landlord and a tenant. Deputy arrived on scene and found the landlord was there to assist the tenant with a medical issue that the landlord had been trained to assist the tenant with. The tenant was intoxicated and evidentially allowed the landlord to flush her IV and cap it.
12:35 p.m., Guysville — A vehicle was placed in the driveway of residence, in Lottridge. Owner of the property called back and advised the vehicle owner had not returned to retrieve the vehicle and that they would like it removed. A deputy arrived on scene and marked the vehicle for 4hrs. Contact was made with the owner of the vehicle who was advised the vehicle was marked and could be removed by the property owner in 4hrs. Owner of the vehicle stated they would get it today.
1:33 p.m., Athens — A unit responded to Rolling Hills DR, in Athens, for an abandoned vehicle. On arrival, the owner was there trying to get the vehicle moved. No further action required.
8:14 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Maple Street, in Trimble, for a criminal mischief complaint. The caller stated that a male punched his window out of his screen door. He advised the male left the residence prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The caller stated that he did not wish to pursue charges. No further action was taken.
10:10 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a residence on N. Plains Rd, in The Plains, on a report of an active fight. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the involved persons and it was found the individual causing the problems left prior to deputies arrival. The other involved parties did not wish to pursue the matter any further since he left. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Ohio Ave, in The Plains, for a dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties, who advised they got into a physical altercation. Neither party wanted to pursue charges. Deputies warned both individuals about the incident. No further action was taken.
10:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to assist EMS, on a male that was cut. Upon arriving on scene, the male was not located, and was located a short time later. It was determined that the male did not need or want medical assistance as it was a small cut on the thumb. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Ladd Ridge Road, in Athens, for a 911 hang up call. While en route, Deputies made contact with a male walking down the road near the residence. He said his wife was the one that called. He stated that they were involved in a domestic dispute. He said his wife hit him, but he was not wanting to make any criminal statement or pursue charges. The man had no observable marks or injuries. Deputies then made contact at the residence with the man’s wife. She was also claiming that she had no injuries and did not wish to make any criminal statements. The couple agreed to remain separated for the remainder of the evening. The man then obtained a ride into town where he reserved a hotel room for the night. With no observable injuries, witnesses, or party willing to make any formal criminal complaint, Deputies resumed patrol.
Thursday, Feb. 4
12:32 a.m., Amesville — Deputies received a request for a well being check. Teenage son requested a check on his mother, due to suspicions of an abusive boyfriend. The boy was calling from his father’s residence after not having contact with his mother all day. Deputies attempted contact at the mother’s residence, but received no response at the door. No sounds or movement inside were observed, indicating that anyone was home. With no other location to check, Deputies resumed patrol.
1:14 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to W. First ST, in The Plains, for a residential burglary alarm. On scene, Deputies made contact with the homeowner who advised that he accidentally set it off when he let the dog out. With no criminal act having occurred, no further action was needed.
1:28 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to a neighbor dispute, on Spring St., in Glouster. Made contact with the involved parties and made suggestions to move forward and resolve the issue. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:43 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received multiple reports of a man stumbling through yards and screaming at people. Deputies made contact with the 20 year old male, who was intoxicated and bleeding from injuries sustained from cutting himself. EMS arrived on scene and transported the male to O’Bleness Hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation. Subject was then charged with Underage consumption, and ordered to appear in Athens County Municipal Court, at a later date.
3:42 a.m., New Marshfield —Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer RD, in New Marshfield, in reference to a suspicious person / noise complaint. Area was patrolled. No person(s) were observed in the area, and all was quiet. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:24 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Rd, in Millfield, in reference to suspicious persons. Once on scene, it was determined that the people in question were meeting several people there who were looking at a car to buy.
12:23 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Rd., in New Marshfield, in reference to prowlers. Units checked the area and did not find any tracks in the snow surrounding the trailer. No further action.
12:48 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies did a well-being check, on a female in the New Marshfield area, and found her to be fine. No further action required.
2:40 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Black RD, in Glouster for a private property crash report. Report was taken. No further action taken.
4:09 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Glazier Rd, in Guysville, for a 911-hangup. Deputies found evidence that one of the involved parties committed a domestic violence offense, and they transported him to SEORJ without incident.
4:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone, in regards to harassment. The caller stated that an unknown male showed up at her residence. She advised the male said he was looking for her brother. She stated she told the male her brother does not live with her. The male advised the caller if her brother did not leave his daughter alone, he would be back. The caller said the male told her that he has connections. The caller went to her boyfriend’s house for the evening. Deputies advised the caller to call back if the male returns. No further action was taken.
5:02 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Matheny Road, in Nelsonville, for a suicide attempt. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated he was feeling suicidal. He advised that he attempted to hang himself on his bathroom door. He stated he was under the influence of drugs. The male was blue slipped and transported to Obleness Hospital for an evaluation.
6:10 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Jacksonville Road, in Millfield, for a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the caller. She stated that her daughter was acting very abnormal this evening. Deputies spoke with the daughter. It was determined that the female was hearing and seeing things that were not there. Deputies blue slipped the female and transported her to Obleness for an evaluation.
7:15 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Waldo Lane, in Albany, for a property damage report. The caller stated that he struck a fire hydrant while trying to back up out of a driveway. A report was taken, and no further action was needed.
7:42 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Spice Lick Rd, in Nelsonville, on a report of a dispute. While en route, dispatched obtained further information that the dispute was actually in the City of Nelsonville. Nelsonville Police was advised and deputies disregarded.
8:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies were advised that Pomeroy Police, were out with a male subject that had an active warrant out of Athens County. Deputies met Pomeroy officers at the county line and took custody of the prisoner. He was then transported to SEORJ without incident.
10:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Tucker Run Rd, in Athens, on a report of possible prowlers. Deputies arrived on scene and it was found to have been deer in the area. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:09 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to to West Bailey Road, in Millfield, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating any person(s).
11:33 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to High Street, in Chauncey, for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies found the residence to be secured. Units resumed patrol.
11:54 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue, in Chauncey, for a report of an open door. Deputies arrived on scene and found an open door on a vacant residence. Deputies cleared the residence and found no person inside. Deputies did secure the open door. Units resumed patrol.
