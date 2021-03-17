Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, March 15
12:01 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a complaint of suspicious activity from a subject, in New Marshfield. Deputies made contact with the caller, whom was having mental health issues. While dealing with the incident, deputies were made aware that Hopewell Health had signed a pink slip for the caller and requested they be brought to O’Bleness ER, for a medical screening and evaluation. Deputies transported the caller to O’Bleness ER for Hopewell Health. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:26 a.m., Guysville — Deputies received a complaint of a 911 call from a residence in Guysville. Dispatch was unable to understand what was needed, due to phone trouble. Deputies responded to the residence and learned that a subject was needing medical attention for an illness, but was driven to the hospital as their phone was not working. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:48 a.m., Athens — Deputies received an automated alarm from a business, in Alexander Township. While in route, deputies were canceled as it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:11 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Taylor Ridge RD, in Glouster, in regards to a domestic dispute. Upon arriving, we made contact with the female complainant. She advised that it was a verbal argument with no physical violence. The complainant had no visible injuries. The male half was not present. The complainant did not wish to file a statement or charges.
10:48 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Dean RD, in Glouster, for a report of an assault that occurred over the weekend. Deputies did not find sufficient evidence to prove that an assault occurred. One of the parties agreed to leave the residence for the time being.
3:02 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Big Bailey Run Road, in Millfield, for an alarm. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated it was a false alarm. No further action was needed.
3:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hooper RD, in Athens, in regards to a needle located in a ditch. The needle was collected and safely disposed of.
4:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Clinton Street, in The Plains, for a report of drug paraphernalia being located. Deputies collected the item and will be requesting a destruction on the item. No further action taken.
5:35 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Possum Hollow RD, in Athens, in regards to a suspected stolen vehicle. The caller advised he was on Bean Hollow Road and wanted to report his truck stolen by his girlfriend. Deputies located the suspected stolen truck as well as the girlfriend who stated the caller was the one driving and wrecked the truck. Dispatch was able to “ping” the cell phone of the caller which centered close to the area of the truck, and no where near Bean Hollow Road. Ohio State Highway Patrol was advised of the crash and took the report. There is no credible evidence the vehicle was stolen.
7:12 p.m.,Glouster — Deputies responded to Church House Road, in Glouster, for a report of a burglary alarm. While deputies were en route, deputies were advised they could cancel. Units resumed patrol.
9:09 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were requested by the Nelsonville Police Department, to assist them at a residence. Deputies were advised they could cancel while en route. Units resumed patrol.
9:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street, in The Plains, for a trespass complaint. The caller stated that her ex-husband was at her house. She advised he started grabbing her door handle, attempting to get inside of her house. The male advised the caller he wanted half her stimulus check. The caller stated the male fled on foot before law enforcement’s arrival. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the individual.
10:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of an intoxicated passenger, in a Lift cab. The driver advised they had a passenger whom was too intoxicated to advise which residence he resided in. Deputies met with the driver and subject and identified where he resided. Deputies made contact with a friend of the subject’s at the residence, they ultimately took custody of him. Deputies returned to patrol.
Tuesday, March 16
1:24 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook RD, in Albany, where the caller advised a car alarm was going off. Contact was made with the owner who advised the alarm was malfunctioning.
3:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville RD, in Athens, in reference to a noise complaint and suspicious activity complaint. Spoke with the caller on phone, regarding this matter and went to the area to observed. After performing a stationary and mobile patrol of the area, no loud/suspicious sounds were observed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:01 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains RD, in The Plains, for a third party complaint of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, contact was made at the residence and all occupants advised everything was fine and they did not need assistance. One of the occupants was identified as Nicholas Dowler, who had an active warrant for his arrest. Dowler was transported to the Regional Jail without incident.
6:15 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains RD, in The Plains, in reference to a narcotics complaint. There are no suspects in this incident. Narcotics were taken into custody and will be destroyed.
3:01 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Chauncey Marathon, for a theft report. This case remains under investigation.
3:38 p.m. Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel, for a theft complaint. The caller advised his catalytic converter was missing from his vehicle after leaving it at a location for 5 months. This case remains under investigation.
4:16 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Main Street, in Chauncey, for a report of a vehicle that struck a canine on the roadway. A report was taken. No further action taken.
5:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the area of the Piggly Wiggly, in The Plains, for a female who was yelling at people. Deputies spoke with the female who denied ever yelling at anyone. With no criminal offense observed, units resumed patrol.
5:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Nurad Road, in Athens, for a report of a well-being check. Deputies made contact with a family member who advised they were out of town for a funeral. Deputies were advised that the female in question was also fine. Units resumed patrol.
6:17 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to High Street, in New Marshfield, for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties and determined a physical altercation had occurred. Neither party had any physical injuries present. One of the parties wished to leave the residence for the evening. No further action taken.
7:03 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the area on State Route 682 , in The Plains, for a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in making contact with the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
7:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, in The Plains, for a barking canine complaint. Deputies spoke with the complainant and advised him to follow-up with his landlord in reference to this on going issue. No further action taken.
8:18 Glouster — Deputies spoke with a male who resides on Bethel Hill Road, in Glouster. The complainant stated that a female would not allow him to live at his residence. The male was advised to return to his home if he wished. Deputies advised the male if there was any further problems to contact our office. No further action taken.
10:27 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Lafollette RD, i Millfield, in reference to a suspicious vehicle and person(s). Patrolled roadways around entire area of callers home. No contact was made with anything suspicious in nature. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
10:54 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were flagged down by a resident, worried about prowlers around his residence possibly stealing catalytic converters. No direct descriptions of individuals or the activity in question could be given. Deputies patrolled the area near the residence as requested, but no evidence of any criminal activity or suspicious persons was observed at that time.
11:36 p.m., Amesville — Deputies received a report of a suspicious person around a business, in Amesville. Deputies responded to the area and checked the business. No person’s were around the area at that time. Deputies did locate an unsecured door to the business that set off an automated alarm. The business owner was contacted and they secured the door. Deputies returned to patrol.
