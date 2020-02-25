Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Feb. 21
8:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a First Street residence on a complaint report of a sexual offense that occurred. A report was taken, and investigation is pending.
10:23 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Ohio Avenue on a report of theft of items from a vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
10:44 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the Five Points Road in reference to a family member finding a spouse deceased. An Athens County Sheriff’s Office Death Investigation Report was completed and no further actions were needed.
8:45 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to the Connett Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle at the storage units. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with two male subjects in the vehicle and it was determined and confirmed they were waiting for their boss to arrive to load up cable that was at the back of the storage facility. The passenger of the vehicle, Charles Lagrange, had an active State Wide Warrant for a traffic offense out of Muskingham County. Lagrange was placed under arrest and transported to the SEORJ. No further actions were needed.
10:26 p.m., Amesville — Deputies took a report in regards of an ongoing landlord/tenant dispute. The tenant was advised this would be a civil issue. No further action taken.
1:34 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report by phone in reference to a female who stated that her ex-boyfriend would not stop contacting her via phone. The complainant was advised to the measures to block the caller. No further action taken.
1:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Campbell Road for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies were advised that it was only a verbal argument and no threats or physical violence had occurred. The other party had left prior to deputies arrival. No further action taken.
7:28 p.m., Trimble —Deputies took a report by phone in reference to trespassing on Mason Street in Trimble. The complainant wished for these subjects to be removed from his property but was unable to come to the residence at the time. The complainant stated he would evaluate the situation the following day. The complainant was advised to call back if he needed further assistance. No further action taken.
6 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue for a report of a dispute. Both parties were separated for the evening.
4:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street for a report of a third-party dispute. Deputies made contact with a male who stated he was in a verbal argument with another male that left prior to our arrival. No further action taken.
4:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Knollwood Court for a report of a cat that was trapped inside a trailer. Deputies spoke with the homeowner who stated everything was fine.
9:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Selby Road on a report of a suspicious person in the area. Deputies patrolled the area and was unable to locate the described person.
1:34 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to the Village of Chauncey Water Department on a report of criminal damaging that occurred to a village vehicle. Photo’s of the damage and a report was taken.
1:50 p.m., Athens — The Pastor of the Canaanville United Methodist Church reported someone had stolen the catalytic converter off of the church van. A report was taken by the deputy on scene.
12:53 p.m., The Plains — A resident of Beech Road reported having medication and a phone stolen from his residence. This case is still under investigation since a suspect was provided.
1:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to an East First Street residence on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. Upon arriving on scene a report was taken and the vehicle was entered as stolen.
10:58 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Road for a property damage report. The caller reported that his step-brother came over and broke two of his solar panels by throwing a cinder block at them before driving off. A report was taken. The incident is under further review pending contact with the step brother and review of video footage gathered from the scene.
Saturday, Feb. 22
2:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Bails Road on a report of a possible protection order violation. Upon arriving on scene, Deputies found there was no violation. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of sounds of a gun shot from a resident of Athens Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not hear any sounds of gun fire or observe any suspicious activity at that time.
6:52 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a vehicle’s horn going off and flashing at a residence on Rossetter Road. The caller found it strange as no person was around the vehicle and eventually persons exited the residence. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any suspicious or criminal activity at that time.
5:16 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road for a verbal dispute. The caller advised that her adult son and his girlfriend were spending the night and were fighting. She wanted the girlfriend to leave but she refused. On scene, Deputies spoke with all involved parties. No physical violence or threats of violence was reported, as the argument appeared to be based over a civil property dispute. The girlfriend gathered her belongings and left the residence without incident. No further action was needed.
4:54 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Jeffers Road for a report of a dispute. While Deputies were en-route, the complainant stated that Deputies could cancel. No further action taken.
9:24 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report by phone in reference to a dispute that occurred. The complainant stated that her step-daughter and her was in an argument at her residence. The complainant wished to seek a protection order and she was referred to the victim advocate. The complainant did wish for deputies to make contact with the step-daughter via phone. Deputies made contact with the female who stated there would be no more issues.
3:41 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Frost Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The complainant stated that she was also contacted by a female in reference to a scam. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.
Sunday, Feb. 23
11:33 p.m., Athens — While on patrol, deputies observed a U-Haul truck and trailer with obvious defects on the light system. Deputies made contact with the driver and the problem was determined to be electrical, beyond anything that could be repaired on the roadside. Driver advised that he would contact the rental company and see where the nearest place he could get assistance to resolve the issue. No further action taken.
3:22 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to State Route 685 for what was reported as an active burglary. Upon making contact it was discovered that the male was there getting his own property, and had permission from a resident. While on scene, contact was made with Travis Smathers who was arrested on an active warrant. He was transported to SEORJ without incident.
9:27 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a call from a male and female on Main Street. Both reported they were having issues with the other, however both advised that they did not have an issue with one another. The male later left the residence.
11:41 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a Johnson Rd. The Plains residence on a third party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the involved parties and it was found to be a verbal dispute. An involved party agreed to leave to allow things to settle down, and Deputies stood by while they obtained a couple of items and then left. Deputies then returned to patrol.
2:15 p.m., Chauncey — A deputy took a report on Main Street of a vehicle being damaged. The vehicle was parked along the roadway and was possibly sideswiped by a passing vehicle. A report was taken on the incident.
1:38 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a suspicious vehicle report at the New Marshfield Post Office after hours. The caller reported that a vehicle had been parked there for a few hours. Deputies checked the area and found a vehicle secured and occupied. It appeared to have a flat tire. No signs of any criminal act were apparent. As the vehicle was on a commercial lot, it was left to be towed at the discretion of the Post Office.
1:58 a.m., Waterloo — While on patrol in the New Marshfield area, Deputies located a male sitting in his vehicle at the Waterloo Fire Department. Deputies made contact with the male, who advised that he was using his cell phone. The male was identified and released. Units returned to patrol.
7:17 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of a road in Dover Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any vehicles matching the caller’s description or any other suspicious activity.
10:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a complaint of a person sitting in a vehicle near a residence on Connett Road. The caller advised they believed the person in the vehicle was a recent ex and possibly stalking/harassing them. While patrolling in the area, deputies met with the complainant whom advised the male had left. While there, the male called in requesting a well-being check on his infant child at the residence. Deputies spoke with the male whom advised he had been attempting to see his child but his ex would not speak with him. The children were found to be fine. The male had no custody rights to the children and was advised to file the appropriate paperwork with the courts to get visitation or custody. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:58 a.m., Athens —Deputies were dispatched to an Angle Ridge Rd. residence on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene Deputies made contact with the home owner who arrived just before Deputies and it was found to be a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:43 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road for a third party report of an overdose. The caller said he received a message from a friend saying he took a lot of pills. On scene, Deputies made contact with the subject who was home with his family. He advised that he was fine, took no pills and made no threats to harm himself. He stated that he only told his friend to leave him alone. With no indications of any self harm present, Deputies resumed patrol.
12:30 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Main Street for a verbal dispute. The caller stated that their neighbors were yelling and screaming. On scene, Deputies found the house to be dark and quiet. Attempts to make contact at the door were unsuccessful. With no evidence of any dispute or criminal act taking place, Deputies resumed patrol.
Monday, Feb. 24
4:51 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to The Plains area for a suspicious vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and the driver advised that he was homeless and that he was just driving around the area. Units returned to patrol.
1:01 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were called to Second Street for a patrol request. The caller advised that his mother’s ex-boyfriend was outside the residence making threats. The male left the area prior to deputies arrival. Units patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.