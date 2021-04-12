Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, April 9
2:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to River Rd, in Athens, in regards to an abandoned vehicle complaint. The caller advised a vehicle was parked near the entrance to a business and wanted the vehicle removed. The vehicle was tagged to be towed.
4:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an alarm on United Ln, in Athens. The residence was secure and no sign of forced entry was found. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:00 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to St Rt 278, in Nelsonville, in regards to a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated a male was walking in the woods near his business and stated the male was wondering around, took his shirt off, and put it back on. The male was located and stated he was out looking for mushrooms. The male did not show any signs of drug use or mental illness. The male was free to leave, and Deputies returned to patrol.
5:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road, in Athens for an alarm. There were no signs of forced entry, and the residence was found to be secure. No further action was taken.
9:25 a.m., Glouster — Prosecutor's office arrested Daniel Meade at 39 Broad St. Glouster, OH. Meade was transported to SEORJ and charged with Harboring a Fugitive. Transported by Athens Co. Sheriff's Office.
9:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Ave, in The Plains, on a report of a bunch of people screaming and or a possible fight in progress. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate any persons or fight.
10:06 p.m., Amesville — Deputies attempted to make contact with a male subject, in reference to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office in the Amesville, Ohio area. Contact was made with the wife and information was relayed to the male. No further actions were needed.
10:41 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies served an arrest warrant on a Terra Hamilton, in reference to her ankle monitor violation stemming from Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Criminal tools charge. Hamilton was arrested and transported to SEORJ. No further actions were needed.
11:49 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Stienmeyer Rd, in New Marshfield, on a well being check of a female, after 911 received several hang up calls. Dispatch further stated a well being check was also requested on the female after she called Respite stating she was going to harm her husband. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located the female and it was found that she was having a mental health issue. The female was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Saturday, April 10
12:50 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the Coolville area, for an 911 open line call. Multiple residents were checked in the area, however the caller could not be located. No further action taken.
5:46 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locust St, in Glouster, for a suspicious persons complaint. The caller reported that they saw two men walking down the street looking in vehicles. Deputies patrolled the street but had negative contact with anyone walking around outside or near any vehicles. With no evidence of any criminal activity at that time, Deputies resumed patrol.
11:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies were requested by ODNR Parks and Recreation for assistance at Strouds Run Campgrounds, in reference to two subjects with warrants. ODNR handled all charges and actions. No further actions were needed from the ACSO.
4:22 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Ave, in Buchtel, for an animal complaint. The caller stated that her neighbor's Mastiff, jumped the fence and attacked her Chihuahua. She advised the Mastiff ripped hair off her Chihuahua's thigh. She wanted this information documented and referred to the dog warden.
4:33 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Ave, in Chauncey, in regards to an animal complaint. The caller stated her neighbor's dogs got loose from their property and ran after her dogs. No dogs were harmed during the incident, but the caller wanted this information documented, and referred to the dog warden.
4:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Salem Road, for a Domestic Violence complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with a Jesse J. Hooper who had active warrants for his arrest. The male was reported to have a firearm at the time and was quickly taken into custody. Further investigation deputies determined probable cause for Domestic Violence a felony of the 4th degree and Having Weapons Under Disability a felony of the 3rd degree. Hooper was transported to SEORJ without incident, and a bond of $25,000 is being requested.
5:20 p.m., Athens — A woman who resides on State Route 550, called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report theft. She stated that somebody has her debit card number. She advised they ordered diet pills. She said the pills were $40.00. She stated she just wanted a report on file about the incident.
6:04 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High St, in Glouster, to assist Glouster PD with an incident that occurred on Oakdale Road. The caller stated he was in a physical dispute with his wife who got caught smoking marijuana in their RV by the landowner. The caller stated she hit him several times, and bit him on the wrist. The wife was transported to Obleness Hospital for a blue slip, due to her having some mental issues.
6:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to US Route 33, Westbound near Johnson Rd, to assist The Ohio State Patrol with a traffic accident. OHSP stated a male fled the scene on foot. Deputies patrol the area but were unable to locate the male. No further action was taken.
7:12 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Jet Star Drive, in Coolville, for a dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke to the caller. She advised that she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument. She stated the argument then became physical, and her boyfriend grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the couch. She advised she did not wish to pursue criminal charges at this time. Both parties were separated. No further action was taken.
8:03 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to her 26 year old daughter not returning home after going to a birthday party. The caller did not know where her daughter would have went, and has not been able to contact her by phone. A BOLO was put out for the female, but later returned home without incident.
9:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a female who advised she was in a verbal dispute with her live in boyfriend and wanted information on how to obtain a protection order. The female was given the number for the Athens County Victim's Advocate.
10:09 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to the Allen Street, in Glouster, in reference to Glouster PD requesting assistance for a fight. While in route, Glouster PD advised that Deputies could disregard. No further actions were needed.
10:22 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Center St, in New Marshfield, on a report of sounds of gun fire. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate any persons or gun fire.
Sunday, April 11
12:15 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a suspicious person. The caller reported that a man was walking near SR 682, possibly swinging around a knife. Deputies located a man matching the description given. He had no knife out at that time, but was swinging a cell phone charger around by the cable. Once speaking with the man, it was determined that no evidence of criminal activity was present at that time.
12:45 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Garfield St, in New Marshfield, for a verbal dispute. Contact was made with the involved parties who advised the dispute was verbal and no threats of violence or physical violence occurred. Both wished to remain at the residence. Case close.
1:26 a.m., State Rt. 56 — Deputies made contact with a vehicle sitting on the side of the roadway. Upon making contact, no criminal activity was observed. No further action taken.
1:35 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Wonder Hills neighborhood outside Athens, for a loud party complaint late at night. Deputies made contact with the resident, who shut his windows and turned the music down without incident. No additional calls were received about the location.
7:39 a.m., Nelsonville —Deputies responded to Matheny Rd, in Nelsonville, on a male subject in mental distress. Contact was made with the subject and family members who's stated the male was talking to people not present. Male was transported to the Hospital for a mental evaluation.
9:57 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an abandon vehicle near the end of Old Coach Rd, in Athens. The vehicle was found to be valid but belonged to a subject out of county. No contact information was listed. The vehicle was tagged for 4 hours parking and can be removed at the request of the property owner.
4:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for a report of juveniles throwing rocks/bricks into a ditch. Deputies made contact with a parent who advised the juveniles would remain in the residence for the evening. No further action taken.
11:17 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Fox Lake Rd, in Athens, for a well being check. Upon arrival, contact was made with a female who advised that she was having some mental health issues. After speaking with her, she was voluntarily transported by her mother to the hospital, for an evaluation.
Monday, April 12
12:06 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Scatter Ridge Rd, in Athens, to assist Ohio State Highway Patrol, in reference to a vehicle crash they had responded to handle. It was learned this was not an accident, but an intentional act. The suspect then forcibly entered the home of his ex-girlfriend, made various threats, and fled into the woods. Suspect was unable to be located.
12:48 p.m., Chauncey Deputies were dispatched to a residential alarm, but while in route, Dispatch advised that the homeowner called and advised it was a false alarm, and no response was needed.
