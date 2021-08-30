Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Aug. 28
1:42 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to non-injury traffic crash in the student parking area of Tri-County Career Center. A report was taken and has been filed.
2:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to SEORJ at the request of EMS to escort them to O'Bleness Hospital while transporting a male inmate. Prior to their arrival, another agency assisted EMS and deputies were no longer needed.
2:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for a possibly intoxicated male. When deputies arrived on the scene, the male was not there. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the individual. Units resumed patrol.
4:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road for a report of a gate chain that had been cut and then locked again. The caller stated that a tree had been cut down on their property. Upon deputy arrival, the caller advised that they found that it was a utility company that had entered their property for maintenance, and they no longer needed any assistance.
5:12 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from the Millfield area. During the investigation, deputies spoke with multiple family members about the circumstances of the vehicle's disappearance, but they were unable to develop any leads on who may have taken it. The vehicle was entered as stolen, and local law enforcement agencies were given the vehicle description and were asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
6:21 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Washington Road in Albany for a business alarm activation. Deputies checked the business and found everything to be secure.
6:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a neighbor complaint call. When deputies arrived, the caller advised that the neighbor is consistently playing loud music and revving his car's engine, although he had been asked to stop on numerous occasions. The caller said that the neighbor refused to stop and had been attempting to intimidate her when he would pass by. Deputies spoke with the neighbor about the loud noise complaint, who denied making loud noises or that he had been making any contact with the female. Both parties were advised to avoid interaction with each other, and both complied.
7:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road in The Plains for a report of a person passed out in a vehicle. Deputies made contact with a female subject in the vehicle and found her to simply be sleeping. One piece of drug paraphernalia was located and placed into evidence. Deputies did not find any signs of impairment, and they returned to patrol.
8:59 p.m., The Plains – A female resident in The Plains area requested to speak with a deputy about wood planks that had been taken from her property. A Deputy met with the caller and was advised her house key was also missing but she had already changed her locks. The female stated she believed she knew the person that had taken the items and asked that we inform them to stay off her property. The Deputy on scene honored her request and informed the male that he was to stay off the caller's property.
10:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains area for a report of an intoxicated male walking down the street. The caller advised the male was walking close to traffic and they were concerned for his safety. Deputies patrolled the area and had negative contact with any person walking down the road.
10:23 p.m., Glouster — A resident of Swindle Road in Glouster reported her ex-boyfriend was making threats toward her child's father. Deputies were dispatched to the residence and spoke with both complainants. They stated the male had been calling and sending texts all day and night. The complainants received information on steps that could be taken to protect themselves from future conflicts with the male.
10:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road in The Plains in reference to a burglary. This matter is still under investigation.
11:26 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the Chauncey area in reference to an alleged reckless vehicle in a field. Deputies spoke with the operator of the vehicle, who advised that he was leaving, and that he was retrieving his hunting dog that had run into a wooded area behind the field. No further action was taken and deputies returned to patrol.
11:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area, where they observed no criminal activity.
Saturday, Aug. 30
12:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains, in reference to a noise complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with party in question, who advised that they will no longer make loud noises. No further action was taken at that time and deputies returned to patrol.
7;26 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Radford Road on a suspicious person report. Deputies patrolled the area and had no contact with the described person. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:27 a.m., The Plains — A resident of Roy Avenue in The Plains reported that someone entered their residence, taking several items. A report was completed.
10:31 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Pearlwood Road in Albany for an inactive verbal dispute. The caller reported that her ex-husband showed up and argued with her. She stated that she heard him punch her camper on the way out of the driveway. No damage was found, and no physical violence or threats of violence between the actual couple were reported. She only wished to obtain information on restraining and protection orders. She was referred to the proper court channels.
11:02 a.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Virginia Lane in Athens for a well-being check. The caller reported that her grandchildren were recently picked up by their father for a court scheduled custody visit. She was fearful for the children's safety due to the father recently being in a treatment facility. Deputies made contact with the father and the children. Everything was in order with the children, and there was no evidence that the children were in any kind of danger or being subjected to an unsafe environment. The father advised that the caller believed that his ex was using the check as a form of harassment and that it was an ongoing issue. He was advised to inform the courts of his concerns during his next hearing. With no evidence of the children being in any kind of harm or hurtful situation, Deputies resumed patrol.
3:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies were requested to check a property on May Avenue in Chauncey due to a male being seen possibly attempting to enter a shed. Deputies checked the area, but were unable to locate anyone.
4:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to East Fourth Street in The Plains on a patrol request. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any criminal or suspicious activity.
4:51 p.m., Coolville — A patrol request was made to the Athens County Sheriff's Office for Belpre Pike Road in Coolville. The caller stated that her lock had been broken on a building located on her property, and requested Deputies patrol the area. Deputies patrolled the area multiple times but did not observe any criminal activity. The area will continue to be patrolled.
7:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of an unoccupied house in The Plains that had been entered and rummaged through.
7:41 p.m., Athens — A caller from Hawks Road in Athens reported suspicious activity on her road. The caller stated that a vehicle, occupied by three people, had been driving back and forth to an abandoned structure in the area. Deputies patrolled the area and observed a vehicle with the same description as the caller provided sitting across the street unoccupied. A search of the area was conducted with negative contact. Further investigation is pending.
9:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to State Route 682 for a report of a male acting erratically and walking down the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the male.
Sunday, Aug. 29
12:05 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens in reference to a prowler complaint. On scene, deputies walked the perimeter of the caller’s residence but were unable to locate anyone.
3:10 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains in reference to a noise complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with the party in question, who advised that they will no longer play their music loudly.
11:21 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Baker Road in Athens on a trespass complaint. Upon arriving on scene and patrolling the area, deputies determined that the individual had left the vicinity. Deputies spoke to the complainant and returned to patrol.
2;06 p.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to Murphy Road in Amesville on an activated residential alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found the residence secure, and returned to patrol.
7:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a male passed out in a car that had gotten stuck in the caller's yard. Signs of impairment were detected, and the male was placed under arrest for OVI. A charge for Using Weapons While Intoxicated is also being filed, due to a loaded handgun being located in the center console of the car.
8:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a home in The Plains for a report of a disorderly female. When Deputies arrived they spoke with two residents that stated they are the parents of the disorderly female. They advised Deputies she had left the residence prior to their arrival and she had been under the influence of an unknown narcotic. The residents stated that no one was harmed but their daughter had damaged items in the home. The female does live at the residence and her parents stated they would notify dispatchers if she returned in an unruly state.
8:12 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road in Athens for a report of a female trespassing. When Deputies arrived, they found the female to be unresponsive and under the influence of an unknown substance. Deputies were able to get the female to regain consciousness and she was transported to O'Bleness Hospital for medical evaluation. The female was served with a trespass complaint at the request of the home owner.
9:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an active burglary. Upon arrival, contact was made with a male who had permission from the tenant to enter the residence. During a consent search of his person, Marijuana and paraphernalia were located that were seized for destruction.
