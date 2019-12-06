Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Dec. 5
10:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Lemaster Road residence for a report of a burglary. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken, investigation pending.
12:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to North Plains Road in reference to a well-being check requested by a mother. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the mother and daughter, and the daughter was found medically and mentally sound. Upon further discovery, the daughter was placed under arrest for an active Hocking County warrant. The female was transported to the SEORJ where she is awaiting a hearing.
4:06 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Route 33 near Nelsonville when they conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle make a moving violation. Deputies were advised one of the occupants inside the vehicle had active warrants for his arrest. Kristopher Rush, age 22, of Glouster was arrested. The driver was issued a warning for marked lanes. Rush was transported to SEORJ without incident.
8:40 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the county line to meet with the Meigs County Sheriff's Office who had Bryan Martin, age 42, of Pomeroy for an active Athens County warrant. Martin was transported to SEORJ without incident.
