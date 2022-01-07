Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Jan. 5
2:10 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township to assist EMS with an individual. While responding to the location, AC 911 advised that the request could be canceled. No further action taken.
5:29 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to a prowler complaint. The area was patrolled and contact with the caller was made. No criminal activity was observed, but there was concern over recent criminal activity in the immediate area that might be related. Ongoing patrol in area will occur.
7:35 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains to patrol for a male that was walking in the roadway. After several minutes of patrolling the area, the male could not be located.
9:13 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman Road, Millfield, for a theft report. The caller reported that multiple items had been taken recently and they believed they had located some of the items. The incident is under further review.
10:50 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of an open door. The caller reported that they observed an apartment door wide open and believed it was possibly kicked in. Deputies made contact with a male at the residence, who provided proof of residency and stated that the door was just accidentally left open. With no crime having occurred, no further action was needed.
2:28 p.m., Millfield — A resident of Millfield called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report the sound of gunfire. A deputy was dispatched to the area and spoke with two males. The males stated they had been firing their weapons on their grandparent’s property. A deputy observed the weapons and gun range being utilized. No criminal behavior was observed.
4:19 p.m., New Marshfield — The Sheriff’s Office assisted the courts with an eviction on State Route 56. Occupants were advised to leave the property and served trespass complaints. They were advised of what they needed to do get their property from the residence.
4:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to the Athens area for a 911 open-line. Deputies made contact with the occupants and found that a small child had dialed 911, and no assistance was needed. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:16 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff’s Office responded to an activated alarm on W. Union Street, Athens. Upon arrival, the building was found to be secure.
6:35 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress in Trimble Township. The caller stated they could see a headlamp in a structure they were building. A deputy and an officer from Glouster PD checked the structure but didn’t locate anyone. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:39 p.m., Athens — A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a domestic dispute on Salem Road, Athens. Deputies were dispatched to the address and spoke with a female that stated she had been injured by her boyfriend. The boyfriend had left the residence before deputies arrived. The female was transported to O’Bleness Hospital to be evaluated. Further investigation is pending.
8:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township for a suspicious person report. Deputies met with the caller, who stated that an unknown male was in her driveway. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
9:38 p.m., Trimble Township — Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the female and transported her for evaluation.
10:36 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a loud music complaint on Rallen Drive in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area listening for loud music but did not observe anything coming from that given area.
Thursday, Jan. 6
9:16 a.m., Albany — Deputies took a breaking and entering report that occurred on Factory Road in Albany. The complainant stated someone entered his garage and attempted to steal a motorcycle and four-wheeler.
10:30 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Coal Run Road outside Chauncey for an inactive verbal dispute between neighbors. On scene, deputies determined that no physical violence or threats of violence had occurred. The caller advised that the actual dispute had occurred over a month ago, but he had additional concerns and questions. The matter was not determined to be criminal in nature at that time. No further action was needed.
12:56 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a request from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to respond to New Marshfield to patrol for a tow truck that was allegedly towing a car with no tires or dolly. It was believed to be headed to the local auto salvage. Deputies patrolled the area, including multiple routes between New Marshfield and the salvage yard, but had negative contact.
3:25 p.m., Millfield — A bus driver traveling on SR 13, near Salt Creek Road in Millfield, contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report a person in distress. A deputy responded to the area and observed a male limping alongside the roadway. He stated his leg was cramping and he was not in danger. A deputy transported the male to a nearby gas station.
3:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens area for a 911 hang-up report. Deputies made contact with the residents and determined the call to be an accident. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:05 p.m., Athens — Multiple calls were received by dispatchers at The Athens County Sheriff’s Office referencing several motorists stuck on Rock Riffle Road in Athens. Deputies were dispatched to the area and observed 10-11 vehicles, including a school bus, unable to travel due to poor road conditions. Deputies, alongside county road workers, assisted motorists with safe travel up and down the steep roadway. Snow and ice had become hazardous to vehicles traveling in Athens County. All vehicles were able to safely exit the area.
5:21 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Poston Road in The Plains for a non-injury accident. All vehicles were removed from the roadway.
6:10 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 690 in Athens for a non-injury accident. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
7:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a report of property not being returned. Deputies made contact with the involved parties and the dispute was settled. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:08 p.m., Nelsonville — A motorist, traveling east on US RT 33 near Movies 10, reported that a semi-truck driver was driving recklessly. The caller stated the semi had run a motorist off the roadway and was traveling at a high rate of speed. A deputy attempted to locate the semi but had negative contact.
9:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Canaan Township for a report of a cow in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.