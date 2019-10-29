Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Monday, Oct. 28
12:03 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were alerted to a report of a large group of individuals attempting to fight on Main Street in Chauncey. While en route the individuals supposedly left the area. A short time later 911 received a call of an incident having occurred that was believed to be connected. Deputies spoke with numerous subjects at a Chauncey residence involved in the altercation and no one wished to file charges. They did however ask that certain subjects not return. Deputies are attempting to locate the suspects to advise them not to return to the residence.
8:20 a.m., The Plains — Units responded to the Heiner’s Bakery regarding a report of a burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival, deputies were able to view video footage of the suspects inside. The case is currently under investigation.
9:23 a.m., Guysville — Deputies took a report of a counterfeit $10 bill that had been used at the Guysville Marathon the prior evening. The bill had several motion picture prop markings on it and the face of Thomas Jefferson had been altered. The bill was collected and placed into evidence.
3:05 p.m., Athens — Units responded to Hocking Valley Bank on Stimson Avenue to assist with a scam report. The complainant making the report was living within county jurisdiction also reported it to the bank. Multiple checks were sent to an undisclosed location with the belief the victim was paying taxes on a prize from Publisher’s Clearing House. The case is under further investigation.
3:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of theft of a package that was delivered to a home on First Street, but was never received. The complainant could not find the package after records indicated the package had been delivered. The case is under further investigation.
7:13 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Torch Road in Coolville for a report of theft. The complainant reported several items taken while family was staying with them for a short period of time. This case is under further investigation.
8:07 p.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report via phone regarding theft of a laptop computer. Deputies took all the necessary information for the report. No other evidence was available for the report and the case is under further investigation.
