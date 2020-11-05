Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Nov. 3
4:42 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for an unresponsive female. EMS arrived on scene and advised that the female’s boyfriend was hysterical and interfering with their efforts. On scene, the man had calmed down and EMS transported the female to O’Bleness Hospital without further incident.
11:12 a.m., Athens – A political sign was stolen from a yard on Coolville Ridge, in Athens. The sign was hand made that read “say no to creepy joe”. The sign was red with blue stars and white lettering.
1:06 p.m., Coolville – A well being check was requested on Brimstone RD, in Coolville. A deputy attempted contact at the residence, with no success. Children Services was advised of the outcome.
2:17 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Coolville, in regards to an attempted breaking and entering complaint. The caller advised someone had kicked his garage door, broke a window, and ripped out a stove pipe. This case remains under investigation, and there is a suspect.
3:16 p.m., Athens – Deputies took a report of potential stalking. The complainant wanted to report that her ex boyfriend with a child in common has been inappropriately following her to locations in order to speak with her about custody issues. This case was under further investigation.
4:42 p.m., Buchtel – Deputies made contact with a male in reference to his vehicle being abandoned in Hocking County. The male was advised to contact the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
5:46 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area, for an activated alarm. Upon arrival the homeowner advised that she was the one that opened the door. Case closed.
5:56 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Lexington Ave, in Chauncey, for a report of a theft of a wallet. The complainant advised that she was able to contact the subject and get it back. No further assistance was needed.
8:20 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies made contact with a vehicle that was at a business after hours. No criminal activity was observed.
11:54 p.m., Athens – Deputies met with O’Bleness Hospital staff, in regard to a custodial issue involving an underage juvenile from Franklin County, currently being treated at their facility. After further review with hospital staff and Athens County Children’s Services, it was determined that the matter needed to be referred to Franklin County Children’s Services. No further involvement from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was needed.
