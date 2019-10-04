Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Thursday, Oct. 3
5:18 a.m., Glouster — While on patrol, deputies met a disabled vehicle. The vehicle was found to be reported stolen from Hocking County. One female occupant had active Athens County warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. The other female was released (due to no jail space available) but will be charged with receiving stolen property for being in possession of the stolen vehicle. Per Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was towed, and arrangements will be made with the owner.
10 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies located and tagged an abandoned 1985 Chevy Blazer on Hamley Shortcut Road in New Marshfield. There was no form of identification on the vehicle.
10:10 a.m., Jacksonville — Noah Barrett, age 34, of Jacksonville was arrested for felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Columbiana County. Barrett was transported to the regional jail in Nelsonville.
12:23 p.m., Jacksonville — Lauren Milsted, age 33, of Jacksonville was arrested for active felony warrant out of Athens County. After being medically cleared, Milsted was transported to the regional jail.
4:01 p.m., Coolville — Units responded to Rock Run Road in Coolville for a third-party reported domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that her live-in boyfriend had assaulted her by slapping her in the face. The suspect had left prior to deputies’ arrival. A short time later, deputies received a 911 call from the address. Deputies arrived on scene and observed the male inside the residence. The suspect attempted to flee from deputies by jumping out of a window. Michael Church, age 35 of Coolville was placed under arrest for domestic violence and for active warrants for his arrest. Church was transported to SEORJ without incident.
7:59 p.m., Athens — A Gun Club Road resident contacted the sheriff’s office advising for the past three days someone has stolen mail from his mailbox. Currently there are no leads in this matter.
Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Oct. 3
4:35 p.m., parking lot 127 — OUPD took information related to a reported incident of criminal damaging.
11:33 p.m., Adams Hall — Gavin J. Moore transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail for disorderly conduct-intoxication.
