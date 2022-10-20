October 11
2:34 a.m. - Deputies responded to an activated burglar alarm on Hebbardsville Road. Deputies found the building to be secure and found no signs of entry or damages. Deputies patrolled the area further and found no suspicious activity.
7:08 a.m. - On October 11, 2022, deputies responded to US Route 50 regarding a male having a mental crisis. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
9:05 a.m. - Deputies responded to the plains for a trespass complaint. Upon speaking with both parties the individual in question was served a trespass and advised he could not return
10:18 a.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a property damage complaint. Upon our arrival and speaking with both parties involved, they were advised to stop their actions or criminal charges could follow.
2:59 p.m. - Deputies responded to 10th Street in Jacksonville in reference to a harassment complaint. Deputies spoke to both parties and they agreed to leave one another alone. Neither party wanted to file a report on the complaint. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:50 p.m. - Deputies responded to the area of Lemaster Road and Poston Road in reference to an open line 911 call. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the complainant.
4:46 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of several gunshots being heard in the area of Della Road near US 50 in Athens. Deputies responded to the area to investigate this complaint. A patrol was conducted and there were no gunshots heard.
5;42 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains Park in reference to a fight between juveniles. On scene Deputies spoke with all parties, and a report was made.
5:48 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Alderman Road in Millfield regarding an unruly juvenile. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the complainant and the juvenile. The complainant was advised she could file unruly juvenile charges with the prosecutor if necessary. A report was taken.
6:33 p.m. - Deputies responded to the area of Mound Street in The Plains in reference to a suspicious vehicle driving fast and recklessly in the area. Deputies patrolled the area but the vehicle was gone on arrival.
8:23 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle on Luhrig Road in Athens. Deputies responded to scene and spoke with the complainant. Upon speaking to the complainant, it was found that there are known suspects or motivations for this incident. A report was taken and this incident will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
9:25 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a possible breaking and entering to a garage on Warner Road in Guysville. It was reported that someone was possibly inside the garage, and there was possibly another person in the wood line of the property. Deputies responded to the scene and conducted a patrol of the property and searched several structures. Deputies were unable to locate anyone on the property.
9:27 p.m. - Deputies took a report of a stolen motor vehicle from the owner. A possible location of said vehicle was provided, but it is in Vinton County. The report was forwarded to VCSO and a request to locate said vehicle was communicated with their agency. They will attempt to locate and advise of their findings. Vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen. No further action taken at this time.
11:05 p.m. - Deputies responded to a residence in Trimble Twp in reference to a 911 open line / domestic dispute. Made contact with two adults and two juveniles in residence and determined this was a verbal dispute between a married couple. In speaking separately with male and female engaged in the dispute, it was determined there had been no threats or attempts of violence. Parties both indicated that the situation was resolved for the night. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
