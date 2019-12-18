Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Tuesday, Dec. 17
10:39 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to High Street in Chauncey in reference to a homeowner finding a tarp tent in the woods behind her residence. Deputies determined the tent was past the complainant’s property line after some observation. Deputies advised the homeowner they could still call if the male subject returned, since the subject fled prior to deputies arrival. No further actions were needed.
11:07 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a Monserat Ridge Road residence in reference to a mother advising her daughter and her boyfriend were in a verbal dispute. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the daughter who advised that she and her boyfriend had a verbal argument and the male subject was moving out. Both the female subject and male subject advised there was no physical violence that occurred. It was determined the female subject involved in the dispute had an active Failure to File Dog Tags warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody and transported to appear in court later in the day. No further actions were needed.
3:52 p.m., Glouster — Deputies assisted Glouster Police with a meth lab. Upon inspecting the content of a bag located behind a Madison Street residence, deputies observed items and chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine. The Major Crimes Unit was requested to process said labs. The detective arrived on scene and processed the chemicals and vessels.
8:06 p.m., Coolville — While working a Child Support Grant, deputies located Bruce Hayes, age 38, of Coolville who had two active warrants for his arrest. Hayes was taken into custody and transported to the Regional Jail.
Athens Police Department:
Tuesday, Dec. 17
9:05 a.m., West Union Street — APD responded to 751 W. Union St., Athens Makerspace/ReUse for a report of a breaking and entering. A report was taken.
11:34 a.m., Richland Avenue — An employee of Ohio University Inn reported that he had received a menacing phone call from his ex-wife's boyfriend.
