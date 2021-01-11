Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Jan. 8
10:59 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to South Plains Road, in The Plains, in reference to a possible burglary taking place. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male subject who was hired by the new property owner to renovate the residence. No further actions were needed.
2:05 p.m., Athens County – A caller reported ordering an item through a web site, for four (4) hundred dollars. When he contacted the company about when the item would be shipped, he was told he needed to send an additional fifty dollars. At that point the caller knew it was a scam.
1:45 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Oakdale Rd, in Glouster, to assist Glouster PD with an active domestic. Glouster PD conducted their investigation and parties agreed to separate. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:06 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Rd, in Millfield, in regards to an animal complaint. The caller advised the neighbor's residence has been vacant for the past week, and they left a pitbull on the property. The dog was captured by the humane society officers and taken to the shelter.
6:23 p.m. p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Hawks Rd, in Athens, in regards to a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller advised two vehicles passed her residence toward a dead end down the road, and nobody should be down there. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the vehicles.
4:40 p.m., The Plains – A male reported 400.00 dollars stolen from his wallet by a female he was staying with. After speaking with the female she stated the money was in his glasses case that she had given him earlier. No further action needed.
9:06 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly, in The Plains, to dispose of a needle found in an exterior trash can.
8:44 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to S. Plains Rd, in The Plains, for an active alarm. The alarm was deemed false, as the door was not closed all the way causing the alarm to sound. The homeowner canceled law enforcement while en route.
6:38 p.m., Albany – Deputies took a report by phone, regarding a potential scam. The complainant stated they received a certified piece of mail from Athens Municipal court. The complainant believed it was fraudulent due to the piece of not requiring a signature.
3:52 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to E. Fourth St, in The Plains, for a report of a domestic violence incident. After investigating the incident, the complainant declined to filing charges, due to the subject moving out of the residence and blocking all communication with the involved party.
2:52 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to the storage units on Pine St, in The Plains, in regards to Breaking and Entering. The caller stated three males were breaking into a storage unit with bolt cutters. Deputies spoke with one of the males. He stated that the lock on his unit was changed. Deputies spoke with the owner of the storage units, who confirmed his story. No further action was taken.
Saturday, Jan. 9
12:15 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, in The Plains, for a report of a male refusing to leave a residence. Deputies stood by while the male removed his belongings, and they warned him not to return. No further action was requested.
3:31 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, in The Plains, for a report of a suspicious male knocking on numerous apartment doors. Upon arrival, deputies found that the male had already been let into one of the apartments, by a resident.
7:15 a.m., Buchtel – Deputies patrolled the area of Bessemer Rd, for a suspicious vehicle called in by an anonymous caller, but had negative contact.
12:22 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Harper Street, in The Plains, in reference to a female screaming in the street. Upon arrival making contact with the female, she advised she was upset about a neighbor yelling at her. All subjects were advised to cease any further contact with each other for the day.
11:01 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Harper Street, in The Plains, in reference to a female homeowner that found a male subject in her garage, that became aggressive with her. Upon Deputies arrival, they made contact with the male subject who was agitated but complying with Deputies questions. At the request of the male subject, Deputies transported him to OMH. However once placed in a cruiser he became combative and aggressive by kicking Deputies cruiser windows and attempted to kick deputies as well. The male subject was transported to OMH where a Blue-Slip was completed for a medical/mental evaluation. No further actions were needed.
3:25 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for an intoxicated male. On arrival, units spoke with the male who was going through bags of clothing that had been dropped off at a drop bin. The male was not found to be under the influence.
3:52 p.m., Albany – Deputies patrolled Washington Rd, in Albany, for a reckless driver. The caller reported the vehicle had pulled into the 'Little General" and the driver was wearing a helmet. Once in the area units were unable to located the vehicle or driver.
3:38 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for an alarm at the Veteran's Affairs Office. Once on scene, it was determined it was a false alarm.
3:58 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a female who had been yelling and screaming all day walking around. Once on scene, the female continued to yell and scream while a unit tried to speak with her. It was obvious the female was having some mental issues so she was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
4:39, Millfield – Deputies responded to ST RT 13, in Millfield, in regards to a vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle was a delivery truck that had stopped to check the map for directions.
11:06 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Church House Rd, in Glouster, in regards to a stolen lawn mower complaint. The caller advised her lawn mower was stolen from her driveway. This case remains under investigation.
11:52, Glouster – Deputies were dispatched to St Rt 78, in Glouster, in reference to a noise complaint. Stationary patrol was performed in the immediate area, as this is an ongoing complaint. This complaint of loud noise was unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Sunday, Jan. 10
3:02 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to a 911 call for assistance on SR 550. The area was patrolled by vehicle and on foot, but no disturbance was observed in the area. Call unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:42., The Plains – Deputies were on patrol when they observed a light on inside a vehicle, at The Plains Post Office. Deputies found the doors to be secured and no signs of forced entry to the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
2:06 p.m., Athens – Deputies spoke to a male subject who wanted to know about his rights to being on his mother's property at her request and his brother is making threats. The male subject was advised he could go on the property and if a dispute started to call the ACSO. No further actions were needed.
3:45 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Church House Rd, in Glouster, for a report of a stolen lawn mower that had been located. After it was confirmed that the mower belonged to the caller, a relative retrieved the mower. No further investigation or charges were requested.
5:04 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, in regards to a traffic hazard. The caller stated multiple campers were blocking the roadway. When deputies, arrived the roadway was clear. No further action was taken.
4:34 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, in regards to an animal complaint. The caller stated an aggressive dog was running around. The caller advised the dog did not have a collar on. Deputies attempted to make contact with the owner at his residence, deputies had negative contact. Deputies took the dog to the Athens County Dog Shelter for safekeeping until contact could be made with the owner.
11:43 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to a well being check, in The Plains. Contact was made with the female and although emotional she was fine. Female stated she would call if assistance was needed.
11:43 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to Pine St, in The Plains, in reference to suspicious activity near a place of worship. Made contact with the caller who advises she had observed a male and female attempting to tamper with or enter a vehicle. There was no damage observed to the vehicle, and the structure was secured and undamaged as well. Units checked the area for persons, but no contact made. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Monday, Jan. 11
1:51 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to a report of the sounds of an alarm at a business, in Dover Township. Deputies found the alarm to be sounding but the building was secure. Dispatch contacted a keyholder and was advised it had been malfunctioning and they would respond to disable the alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:54 a.m., Albany – Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a business, in Albany. Deputies checked the business and found it to be secure at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.