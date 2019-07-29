Athens Police Department:
Friday, July 26
8:31 p.m., North Shafer Street — Officers responded to 96 N. Shafer St. for a report of missing equipment. A Stihl chainsaw, Stihl weed eater and Echo leaf blower were reported stolen. A report was taken.
Saturday, July 27
12:40 a.m., Grosvenor Street — Officers responded to a report of an assault on Grosvenor Street. A report was taken. One male was charged and released.
12:32 p.m., Morris Avenue — Officers responded to a report of a theft of a Trek Antelope 800 bicycle at 59 Morris Ave. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Friday, July 26
7:59 a.m., Amesville — A theft complaint was received from a State Street residence in Amesville. The complainant stated his vehicles had been rummaged through. Deputies collected a report and photos from the scene.
6 p.m., The Plains — Units responded to Valero in The Plains for a report of small child found in the middle of the road. The complainant stated they were driving on Route 682 near Poston Road, when they observed a small child running. The complainant stated no adults were with the child and after further investigation, deputies found the parent of the child. The parent stated her child was at a babysitter’s house. Athens County Children Services was contacted and made aware of the incident. This case remains active.
Saturday, July 27
10:16 a.m., Guysville — A report of a theft was received from a Willow Creek Road residence in Guysville. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
12:37 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a report of damage to a vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
1:26 p.m., Athens — Units responded to Life Point Pentecostal Church on Rolling Hills Drive for a report of a theft. The complainant stated that someone had stolen a catalytic converter from a vehicle. This case is pending further investigation.
10:16 p.m., Jacksonville — Units responded to the Jacksonville Park for a reported male chasing another male with a knife. The complainant stated there were multiple people playing basketball at the park when a male came and chased another male with a knife. Deputies found probable cause to arrest Jeffrey Toner, age 36, of Jacksonville for aggravated menacing and inducing panic. Toner was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
