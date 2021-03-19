Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, March 17
12:13 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Felton RD, in Stewart, for a report of a trespasser and possible assault. The caller reported that his ex-wife's new boyfriend, showed up demanding to take custody of the caller's shared children. The caller then reported that the boyfriend attacked him and he had to beat the boyfriend up in self defense. The caller said he was not injured and that the boyfriend drove off. The caller requested to document the event for an ongoing child custody case. Deputies attempted to locate the boyfriend at his residence, but neither he, or his vehicle, were present. The incident is under further review pending contact with the boyfriend, to substantiate events.
2:00 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore ST, in Chauncey, in reference to a prowler complaint. Spoke with complainant regarding this issue, as this is an ongoing complaint. No items were missing. Area was patrolled. No further action.
6:50 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence on Mt. Bell Rd, in Coolville, in reference to a home Alarm. Residence was check and found it to be secure.
10:14 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Pratt ST, in Millfield, in reference to an alleged suicide threat. Once on scene, units spoke with the person in question, who did not meet the criteria for a Blue Slip.
5:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke to a male, who wished to file a stolen vehicle report. Deputies determined that the title of the vehicle was not in the complainant's name. Deputies advised the male that a stolen vehicle report could not be filed, due to the title not being in his name at this time. No further action taken.
6:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road, in The Plains, for a report of a tip that was received on a male who had active warrants out for his arrest. Deputies arrived on scene and observed the male flee inside the residence. Multiple attempts were made with the male prior to deputies obtaining a search warrant for the residence, to apprehend the male. Clifford Hixon, age 37 of Albany, was arrested and transported to SEORJ. Hixson was also charged with Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Official Business.
7:06 p.m., Stewart — A resident of SR 329, reports screens were removed from their residence sometime during the day, while they were away from home. No entry was reported to the residence and nothing is reported missing. A report was taken.
9:36 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Kimberly Rd, in Nelsonville, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon patrolling the area, deputies had no contact with the described vehicle.
10:36 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Monserat Rd, in Millfield, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon patrolling the area, deputies had no contact with the described vehicle.
11:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to E. Fourth ST, in The Plains, on a trespass complaint. Dispatch advised the caller was reporting that her ex-husband was knocking on her back door, and that he had been previously trespassed from the property. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located the male whom had an active warrant for his arrest. The male was arrested without incident and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
11:23 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were requested by the Glouster Fire Department, in regard to a subject allegedly burning trash near their home on Old State Route 78, Glouster. Deputies took a statement at the fire department, and then spoke to the homeowner on Old RT 78. The incident will be under further review.
Thursday, March 18
1:01 a.m., Glouster — While on patrol on ST RT 78, a one vehicle accident was discovered. Made contact with the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated and confirmed there were no injuries. OSP Unit responded to scene to complete accident and OVI investigation. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:30 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a Dutch Ridge Rd. residence, in reference to making contact with persons in reference to an emergency. Deputies made contact, and returned to patrol.
10:42 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of harassment, over the phone. This matter is still being investigated.
12:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Rd, in Millfield, for a report of two suspicious vehicles. Deputies found that a female in one of the vehicles had twelve active warrants for her arrest. Due to the female reporting a medical issue, she was taken to O'Bleness by ACEMS, prior to being transported to SEORJ.
1:51 p.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to N Mcdonald Street, in The Plains, on a Breaking and Entering complaint. Owner of the residence stated numerous tools were taken from this location. An inventory list is being compiled at this time. A report was taken on the incident and is currently under investigations.
7:27 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies attempted to make contact with the registered owner of the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. Units resumed patrol.
8:56 p.m., Amesville — Deputies took a report via phone from a complainant, in reference to an incident that occurred on Henry Road, in Amesville. The complainant only wished for this incident to be documented. No further action taken.
10:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to assist EMS personnel, at a Gura Circle, Guysville residence. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted.
11:00 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of a man messaging his ex wife, stating that he was suicidal. The wife stated that the man had made attempts to take his life in the past. Deputies located the man at his residence, and after speaking with him, determined he would benefit from a mental health evaluation, due to suicidal thoughts and statements. Deputies then transported the man to O'Bleness Hospital without incident. No further action was needed at that time.
11:18 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to 12 S Sixth ST, in Jacksonville, on a report of an open door to an abandoned residence. Upon arriving on scene, deputies checked the residence and did not locate any persons inside. The residence was secured and deputies returned to patrol.
