Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, April 3
9:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to S. Plains Road on a report of a tool trailer that was entered overnight with items of tools stolen. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
5:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a dog bite that resulted in an injury. This case is being referred to the dog warden for follow up.
2:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of several gas cans that were stolen from the Canaanville area.
10:04 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Carol Lane, in The Plains on a well being check. Dispatch advised the complainant was on the phone and heard an argument ongoing. Upon arriving on scene deputies found a verbal dispute had occurred. Deputes spoke to both involved parties, and the male half agreed to leave for the day. Deputies returned to patrol.
Saturday, April 4
9:16 a.m., Millfield — Serah Bellar, 16, was reported as a runaway. Bellar left her residence on Swett Hollow Road, in Millfield, sometime throughout the night. Bellar’s photo and physical description have been put on the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
5:09 p.m., The Plains — RHDD on Connett Road reported having a catalytic converter stolen off of a brand new van. There is a possible suspect in this case.
12:39 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to E. Main Street on a report of a male laying in a driveway having a mental health episode. Upon arriving on scene deputies located the male and determined he would benefit from a mental health evaluation. He was transported to the hospital where the evaluation was completed.
7:45 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Wolfe Bennett Road. The alarm was accidentally set off by the home owner.
6:50 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in regards to an escaped inmate that fled from Officers while en route to the jail. Deputies patrolled the area of the Jail, and located the described male. The male was returned to the jail without incident.
5:06 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Road in regards to a verbal dispute. A female who’s mother lives at the residence stated she wanted her brother’s girlfriend to leave the property. The caller was told her brother lives at the residence, and is allowed to have guests at the residence. The girlfriend left the residence to avoid any conflict, but was told she is allowed to be there as a guest of a resident. All parties were advised if law enforcement has to return, charges will be filed.
11:23 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to an active dispute on Connett Road. Upon arriving on scene deputies found that the involved parties were separated as the one party left prior to deputy arrival. Other involved party obtained the property they needed to leave. Upon speaking to involved party the dispute was found to be civil in nature. Deputies then returned to patrol.
9:03 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to the Athens County Job and Family Services on an activated alarm. Upon arriving on scene deputies located an unlocked door and while searching the building, An employee was found inside. It was found that they did not properly deactivate the alarm when they entered the building. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:50 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Garden Hill Road in reference to a vehicle fire. A report was taken on scene as well as photographs. This matter is under investigation by ACSO.
11:11 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Marshfield Road outside Albany for the sounds of gunshots. In the area, deputies made contact with a property owner that stated they had shot at coyotes in their pasture. With no criminal act present, deputies resumed patrol.
11:40 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Nelsonville for a noise complaint. The caller said their neighbors were keeping them up with noise from their UTV. Neighbors made contact with the neighbor in their garage. They stated they were not riding anymore and were taking everything in for the night. No UTV use or loud behavior was ever observed. No further action needed.
10:03 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Frost Road in Coolville for a report of a trespasser. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating any person. No further action taken.
10:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a third party report of a possible suicidal female. Once on scene it was determined the female was having some family issues but denied wanting to hurt herself. At the time of the call there was not sufficient evidence to support a blue slip mental evaluation.
12:58 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield in reference to a parking complaint. The matter was settled after speaking to all involved parties.
3:41 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies made contact with a male on Nixon Road that had been driving a vehicle on Happy Hollow Road, that did not have any license plates on it.The male said he test drove the vehicle after a repair and would not be back out on the road. He was told if he was caught on the roadway the car would be towed.
5:06 p.m., Athens — A male riding a mini motorcycle was stopped on Salem Road. The male was advised to stay off of the road and was told to push it the rest of the way home.
6:20 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Elliotsville Road in Athens for a report. Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the complainant at the residence and via phone and was unsuccessful in making contact. This call was unfounded. No further action taken.
2:34 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Coal Run Road for a report of a mental subject. Deputies spoke with the male and determined the male did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation. Deputies spoke with a family member who stated they would take care of the male. No further action taken.
1:03 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road in Nelsonville for a report of a mental subject. Deputies arrived on scene and determined this to be a medical issue. EMS personnel were called to the scene and transported the female to the hospital. No further action taken.
Sunday, April 5
11:42 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to an active dispute in Glouster. Once on scene they were not able to make contact with the caller. Neighbors confirmed there had been a disturbance, and the male half left prior to our arrival. Contact with the female caller could not be established. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle. The complainant stated that his girlfriend attempted to bust his windows out of his buggy while riding in the woods but no damage was done. Deputies were also advised that a private property crash occurred at the residence in the early morning hours. Deputies documented the private property crash and both parties were separated. No further action taken.
3:37 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Truetown Road for a deceased person. Deputies arrived and determined the death to have been of natural causes and assisted the family with arrangements.
5:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived and spoke with the involved parties and determined both parties to have made threats. A party agreed to leave and was transported to a nearby relatives home.
4:06 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to East Scatter Ridge Road in Athens, for a drug overdose. The caller stated that he found his boyfriend laying on the bathroom floor from an apparent drug overdose. The male was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for further medical evaluation. Units returned to patrol.
1:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Bates Road for a patrol request. The caller stated that she was camping on her property with her child and heard a loud noise that woke them up. She could not identify what the noise was. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
1:07 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to a S. 9th Street residence on a residential panic alarm. Upon arriving on scene deputies found that it was an accidental alarm and there was no emergency. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:50 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Krogers on a private property accident. Upon arriving on scene no report was needed as involved parties spoke to their insurance companies and exchanged information. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:26 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Locust Street on a report of a suspicious male whom was in the area, and was seen running into a wooded area. Deputies arrived and patrolled the area and had no contact with any persons.
4:20 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity and or a prowler on Locust Street. Area was patrolled and no suspicious activity was observed, nor was anyone observed in the general area. Spoke with complainant and made some security suggestions. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:38 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a patrol request for The Plains. The caller stated that they thought they heard someone outside tampering with their bike. The bike was still there when checked on. Deputies patrolled the area but observed no one around, or any sign of criminal activity having occurred.
Monday, April 6
12:50 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a location near Route 56 and Route 278 to assist Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and Vinton County Sheriff’s Office. There was an individual shot near that location and assistance/manpower was needed. It was determined this incident was going to be investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle associated with the incident at several locations in Athens County, without success.
2:53 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Road in reference to a possible prowler complaint. Area around complainants residence was patrolled and the business building nearby. No person(s) were located in the area. All windows and doors were secured and there was no sign of property being tampered with or moved. This complaint was unfounded.
Athens Police Department
Friday, April 3
3:24 p.m. — Officers took a report from William Jones, W. Washington Street, of a stolen cell phone.
Saturday, April 4
11:56 p.m. — Officers took a report of a theft at the station from an incident that occurred on Columbus Road.
11:41 p.m. — Officers responded to McDonalds on East State Street for a theft complaint.
Sunday, April 5
8:05 a.m. — Officers responded to Hocking Street for a theft of a debit card.
1:13 p.m. — Officers took a walk-in report of an assault that occurred in the area of Mill and College Streets on Friday, April 4, around 11 p.m.
10:56 p.m. — Officers took a report of a male reportedly harassing another male.
