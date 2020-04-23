Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, April 21
12:52 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Angel Ridge Road, in reference to a prowler complaint. The area around the residence was patrolled. Nothing suspicious in nature was observed and no persons were located in the area. Complaint unfounded. Return to patrol with no further action taken.
1:31 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a vehicle break in on North Plains Road. Some loose change was taken from the cup holder, but nothing else appeared to be missing. This matter is under investigation by ACSO.
2:54 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Garfield Street in reference to a noise complaint. Made contact with the individual who had been scrapping a vehicle. Advised of the complaint and issue was successfully, addressed and remedied. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a vehicle being entered outside a residence on First Street. A small amount of money was taken from the unsecured vehicle. This matter is currently under investigation.
8:33 a.m., Athens — A deputy was flagged down by the owner of VMW Car Wash on Columbus Road, whom wished to report that someone tried to pry into his coin exchange machine overnight. Video evidence was collected and this case is pending investigation.
5:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were contacted by Appalachian Behavioral Health requesting assistance with a male who was suffering from mental health issues. Upon making contact, ABH provided documentation for the male to be transported to the hospital for an evaluation. The male was transported without incident.
7:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a young male threatening to stab himself. Deputies located the male on Route 50, and transported him to OhioHealth O’Bleness for an evaluation.
7:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a theft from a vehicle in The Plains. A suspect has been identified, and deputies are attempting to locate them.
12:55 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the area of Johnson Road, due to a white Buick Reval turning onto Johnson from N. Plains Road and driving recklessly. After patrolling the area deputies were not able to locate the vehicle.
7:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 in Athens for a report of a verbal dispute. The involved parties had a verbal dispute about domestic issues and wanted to separate for the night. Deputies transported the male subject to a nearby gas station to wait for a ride in an attempt to separate the involved parties. The parties were referred to civil court litigation for the remaining issues regarding their property.
9:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a reported attempted breaking and entering, at a residence in The Plains. While in route deputies received information the suspect was at another residence nearby and might be having a medical issue. Deputies met with the individual and identified him. While speaking with the male, deputies learned he had been released recently from having seizures and a possible stroke. The male did appear to be suffering from a major medical issue at the time, and was transported by ACEMS. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:59 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of suspicious activity involving an ATV on Republic Avenue. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any ATV’s or observe any suspicious activity.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, April 21
10:08 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft report at Kroger on East State Street. Rohanne Descy, 60, of Athens, was cited for theft and released.
Wednesday, April 22
5:55 a.m. — Officers were flagged down in front of the Athens Community Center for a theft. Miscellaneous clothing, shoes, a wallet, cigarettes, a cell phone, medication and a pocket knife were reported stolen.
