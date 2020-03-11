Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, March 9
5 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received an automated alarm from the old Chuancey Elementary School. Deputies responded to the scene and checked the building. It was found to be secure at that time.
1:52 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of loud music from a residence in The Plains. Deputies responded to the area but did not hear any music or loud noises coming from any of the close by residences. Deputies remained in the area for some time but did not observe any criminal matters at that point.
1:58 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of a suspicious person around a residence in York Township. Deputies met with the caller whom advised they believed the person to be a Female. Deputies checked the area on foot and cruisers but did not locate any persons in the area at that time.
3:40 a.m., Millfield — Deputies received a report of a possible dispute in Dover Township. The caller advised they could hear people arguing and fighting but were unable to ascertain where the sound was originating from. Deputies patrolled the immediate area but did not hear any disturbances or locate any suspicious activity. No further action was taken at that time.
9:07 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of theft from a resident on Happy Hollow RD in Nelsonville. The resident's State Tax checks were taken from her residence and were cashed in the City of Nelsonville. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.
9:34 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road area on a subject with a gun. Caller stated the person in control of the firearm was pointing at persons inside the residence. On arrival to the residence the subject fled into the woods on foot. Contact was not made with this subject. On returning to the scene and speaking with the residence, it was found know one wished to give a statement or to pursue the issue. A report was taking on the incident and an investigation is pending.
10:12 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a theft report from AEP substation on Elm Rock Rd. Deputy was advised that some time over the weekend unknown person(s) entered the property and stole several items from a shed. The case is currently under investigation.
1:09 p.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to Haga Ridge Road in reference to a Female subject calling in reference to subjects spinning gravel in their driveway.Upon arrival Deputies made contact with the caller and she advised that the suspects were involved in a vehicle transaction with her son and now there is discrepancies on the items involved with the transaction. The caller was advised to obtain a name and phone number of the subjects to make contact with them to cease coming onto their property.No further actions was needed.
6:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a non injury private property accident. Upon arrival the involved parties exchanged information.
8:28 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Lang Road for a report of a trespasser. Deputies also received information that a person was assaulted on the scene and the subject was squatting in the household. Deputies determined that the alleged trespasser was a resident of the home and there were no grounds for removal at the time of the report. Deputies were also not able to determine any criminal charges for the event that occurred. The homeowner was given information regarding victim's rights and referred them to the court system for further assistance. The subjects separated for the night.
11:56 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Hilltop Lane, Glouster, to assist Jacksonville FD with a brush fire. The fire was extinguished prior to deputies arrival. Photos of the area were collected. Case is still under further investigation.
5 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received an automated alarm from the old Chauncey Elementary School. Deputies responded to the scene and checked the building. It was found to be secure at that time. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies was dispatched to Stimson Ave in regards to a wounded deer. Upon arriving they located the deer which was already dead. It appeared the deer had been dead for a couple of days. Deputies checked the area and did not locate any other deer.
2:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputy was dispatched to Evergreen Estates in regards to a neighbor dispute, and spoke to both females involved. This dispute stems from an ongoing dispute as a result of one having an affair with the others husband. The two females separated and were advised to avoid each other.
6:17 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute. The caller stated her granddaughter may have been under the influence of drugs, yelling, and breaking items in the home. The granddaughter left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. The caller advised she just wanted her granddaughter to leave for the evening. No further action needed.
Athens Police Department
Friday, March 6
10:55 a.m. — Officers took a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Richland Avenue.
2:21 p.m. — Officers responded to 66 Stewart Street for a theft report. A blue mountain bike was reported stolen.
Monday, March 9
8:53 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of domestic trouble. A report was taken.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, March 2
9:54 a.m. — Crews responded to 36 Pleasantview Road for the smell of burning plastic. A breaker had tripped but an actual cause was not determined.
4:05 p.m. — Crews responded to 68 W. State Street for a carbon monoxide alarm. The detector was out of date.
4:59 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a MVA at the intersection of South Shafer and Richland Avenue. Both engines were cancelled while en route.
5:52 p.m. — Crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at 68 W. State Street. The occupants had just got a new detector and were not clear on how to use it.
8:04 p.m. — Crews responded to 37 W. State Street for a cooking stove that would not shut off. Crews shut off the breaker, and advised tenants to contact their landlord.
Tuesday, March 3
2:26 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for an alarm at 186 Mill St., building 1000. An occupant had burnt food.
8:03 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to Scott Quad, where a detector in the second floor lounge had been activated by an air freshener.
Wednesday, March 4
7:19 a.m. — Crews responded to 10 S. College St. for a fire alarm. Nothing was found, system would not reset. The alarm company was contacted.
2:50 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at Hopewell Health on Dairy Lane. Nothing was found, a manager advised the furnace company had changed filters earlier in the day.
Thursday, March 5
8:07 a.m. — Crews responded for a fire in the register booth of the Kroger gas pumps. On scene, crews found an employee had extinguished the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher. She was outside the booth when the ceiling heater shorted, throwing sparks and catching the chair on fire. She pulled it outside and extinguished it. Firefighters hosed down the outside area and turned scene over to Kroger management.
2:43 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm in Bromley Hall. A smoke detector was activated in room 223, and a bunk bed was pushed up against the detector.
6:46 p.m. — Crews responded to 12 Palmer St. for a smoke detector beeping. A detector was discarded and crews disabled it.
9:21 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm ringing at 57 E. State St., where a detector had been activated due to overcooked toast.
10:40 p.m. — Crews responded to the intersection of Columbus Road and Terrace Drive for a smell of natural gas. This is the middle of a natural gas line construction site.
Friday, March 6
12:12 p.m. — Crews responded to 50 E. Green Dr., Bush Hall, where a detector had activated from an apparent malfunction.
4:01 p.m. — Crews responded to 221 Columbus Road for an alarm. The system had malfunctioned. Occupant was notified.
Sunday, March 8
5:54 p.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at Gamsfeldter Hall where a smoke detector had activated due to overcooked food.
Nelsonville Police Department
Sunday, March 8
1:16 a.m. — Officers responded to a custody dispute. Parties were told this is a civil matter that needed to be addressed by in court.
3:47 a.m. — Officers responded to a call about a vehicle sitting in a parking lot that was running. Officers made contact with the person in the vehicle.
10:55 a.m. — An officer made contact with the owner of a vehicle concerning a parking complaint on the 400 block of East Franklin Street.
11:46 a.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on for speed on West Washington Street coming from JLE Drive.
12:06 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on for speed on West Washington Street coming from JLE Drive.
1:17 p.m. — Officers responded to the 900 block of Walnut Street concerning a garage door the was found open.
3:36 p.m. — An officer on patrol found a door to an abandoned trailer on Grosvenor Street open. Officers checked the residence and found nobody inside.
3:57 p.m. — Officers noticed what appeared to be a makeshift camp near East Green Drive. This information was then shared with Hocking College Police.
4:59 p.m. — An officer collected an abandoned bicycle after a property owner reported it was left at their residence on Fort Street.
5:44 p.m. — An officer assisted the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office in Carbon Hill dealing with an upset male.
7:04 p.m. — An officer found a vehicle on Toth Drive near an abandoned trailer. Spoke with the driver who was just checking on the property.
7:22 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Burr Oak Blvd.
7:37 p.m. — An officer collected a small baggie with a residual amount of suspected narcotics from West Washington Street.
11:02 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop on for a stop sign violation on Poplar at Grosvenor Street.
Monday, March 9
8:00 a.m. — An officer took a report of theft concerning an item that was ordered online and never received.
8:14 a.m. — An officer responded to a verbal dispute in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
8:21 a.m. — An officer took a report of an unruly 15 year old who was supposed to go to school but did not. The parent stated they had already contacted Juvenile Court and left a message for his probation officer.
8:34 a.m. — Officers responded again to a verbal dispute in the 800 block of Walnut Street. This time one of parties was given a ride to his residence by a friend.
9:45 a.m. — An officer took a report of a stolen hubcap from a vehicle while it was parked at an apartment complex on East Canal Street.
10:49 a.m. — An officer responded to Fort Street for a report of a dogs that had bitten four goats. The Athens County Dog Warden’s Office was contacted and responded. The dogs’ owner, Joshua Banik, was cited by the Dog Warden.
11:30 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person on the Public Square trying to sell antiques. Contact was made with the person who stated the items were his and not stolen. The items were document in the event the items were to be reported stolen.
12:06 p.m. — Officers responded to a third-party report of a domestic violence in the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd. Charges are pending is this matter as one party had left prior to the officers arriving.
1:53 p.m. — An officer responded to the 600 block of Chestnut Street and took a report of a pit bull mix puppy that was reported stolen.
2:11 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of East Franklin Street. The person was identified and explained he was there to remove his brother’s vehicle at his brother’s request.
2:23 p.m. — Officers responded to non-injury crash on SR 691 near Canal Street. Katelyn B. Taylor was cited for Failure to Control.
2:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a panic alarm at Urgent Care on JLE Drive. It was determined the button was accidentally activated.
2:56 p.m. — An officer responded to a complaint about narcotics in the 700 block of Poplar Street.
4:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a Domestic Violence complaint in the 200 block of West Washington Street. Ryan Wolfe was charged with Domestic Violence and transported to the SEORJ.
7:05 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a reckless driver coming into Nelsonville. The officer was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the driver.
