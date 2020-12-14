Athens County Sheriff's Office
Saturday, Dec. 12
12:10 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Avenue on an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to both of the involved parties and the dispute was found to be verbal in nature, with no reported violence. Involved parties were separated and deputies returned to patrol.
12:03 p.m., Athens — A female called the Sheriff's Office, to report that she had a bomb in the front seat of her red Ford truck when she got back in her vehicle from shopping at the Dollar General on United Lane in Athens. She advised that it is black and has wires coming out of it. Deputies arrived and could not find the female, or the red Ford truck. A call was made to the female, who advised that deputies were not needed at this time.
2:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Elliotsville Road and Bails Road in regards to an abandoned vehicle complaint. The vehicle had its hazard lights on, and the gas cap was open. The vehicle was tagged with a four hour tow notice sticker.
9:35 a.m., Millfield — Deputies patrolled the area of W. Wemmer Road for two suspicious vehicles around the race track. Upon arrival the vehicles had already left.
4:54 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Route 550 for a non-injury crash. The driver stated he felt light headed before hitting the guardrail. Drugs and or alcohol were not a contributing factor.
8 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Maple Street in regards to a well being check. The caller advised a homeless male is living in a tent near her residence. She advised the male is possibly on narcotics, or mentally unstable. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the male.
6:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in regards to an assault complaint. The caller advised she witnessed a male punch another male in the face. After investigation it was determined, this was a mutual fight between the two males. Neither party wished to pursue charges.
6:44 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Old Route 56 in regards to a dispute. The caller stated she was in an altercation with her husband. The husband fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival. The caller did not wish to pursue charges at this time.
11 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road for a report of two subjects refusing to leave a residence. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant and found that the two individuals already left the residence.
10:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Oxley Road for a theft report. The caller advised that someone had stolen her temporary tags from her vehicle. A report of the incident will be on file. Units returned to patrol.
2:08 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were called to Mountain Bell Road for an intrusion alarm. The alarm company called back and advised it was a false alarm. Units canceled in route.
9:22 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Four Mile Creek Road in regards to a well-being check. Deputies spoke with two individuals at the residence. Deputies advised them that their relatives have been trying to get ahold of them all day. Both individuals advised everything was alright. They stated they got into a verbal dispute earlier. The female stated that she was leaving for the night. No further action was taken.
4:17 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Mason Street in regards to a suspicious person. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant. She stated that a male was walking on her property. She stated that she wanted deputies to speak to the male and advise him to stay off her property. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Deputies resumed patrol.
7:41 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road in regards to a vehicle in a ditch. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant. He stated the individuals were tearing up his grass while trying to get their vehicle out of the ditch. He said the individuals could leave their vehicle there until somebody could come and tow it. No further action was taken.
Sunday, Dec. 13
12:54 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road for a report of lights on in an unoccupied house. Deputies found that lights were on in the house, however they did not find any signs of forced entry or other criminal activity.
3:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Valero in The Plains in regards to property recovery. Deputies spoke with the complainant, and he stated that when he came into work, he noticed a bloody towel with a blade inside of it. Deputies collected the item and placed it into evidence. No further action was taken.
5:27 p.m., Millfield — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that somebody had stolen a grave blanket off a grave at the Hilltop Cemetery. This area will receive extra patrol.
3:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street in regards to a Breaking and Entering compliant. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated her storage unit was broken into. The case is under investigation.
7:11 p.m., Glouster — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office, advising that a female came to her residence and started a verbal dispute. The caller advised that the female left, but she wanted the incident documented.
6:16 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Fossil Rock Road in regards to a disorderly male. The caller advised his son who he had just picked up from rehab, was acting erratic and threatening physical harm to himself. The male fled the residence prior to law enforcement arrival. The caller was advised to call back if he returns and causes problems.
7:28 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Dutch Creek Road in regards to a suspicious male. The caller advised yesterday she witnessed the male walking in the roadway looking confused as to where he was. Deputies located the male in the roadway, and he advised he was out looking for his cell phone and was going to return home.
10:48 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Broad Street for a report of a female threatening herself with a knife. The female was located and transported to O'Bleness for an evaluation.
