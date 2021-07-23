Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, July 21
12:50 a.m., Guysville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Canaan Road in Guysville for a report of trespassers. The complainant stated that there were two individuals on the property retrieving bamboo from the property who did not have permission. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the individuals who stated they had permission. Deputies spoke with the complainant who wished for the individuals to leave the property due to the time of the night. The individuals did cooperate and leave the scene.
1:19 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a family dispute. Deputies made contact with multiple individuals who were bickering over a wide variety of topics. In speaking with all parties it was determined the argument was verbal only and there had been no threats or attempts of physical violence. It was suggested all parties cease the heated discussions for evening.
3:02 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakdale Road in Glouster for an active trespasser. The complainant stated they were notified by a camera security system of a male who was on their property. Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to locate the male who was on the property. Units patrolled and sat stationary in the area for some time but were unsuccessful in locating the male.
5:04 a.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded Monserat Ridge Road in Millfield for a third-party report of a dispute. Deputies made contact with the involved parties who stated that no dispute occurred.
7:49 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Cowen Road in Shade in reference to an abandoned vehicle partially in the roadway. It was determined that the vehicle would not obstruct any traffic flow. The vehicle was left to be removed by the registered owner as soon as possible.
12:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Sandstone Terrace trailer park on Vore Ridge Road in reference to neighborhood kids causing disturbances. After speaking with the caller, it was determined that this was a civil matter. She was advised to contact her property manager.
1:52 p.m., Glouster — A resident of Taylor Ridge Road reported a chainsaw stolen from his garage. A suspect was provided and interviewed. This case is still under investigation.
3:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence in The Plains. Children Services advised they had been at the residence earlier and had observed narcotics on the table. They also advised several people were at the residence. When deputies arrived they made contact with a female who advised all the others left and the resident had passed away earlier in the day. She was advised to secure the residence when she left. Contact was made with the landlord and he was advised of the situation.
3:54 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Thompson Ridge Road for a 911 open line. Deputies spoke with the individuals at the residence, who stated everything was fine.
3:59 p.m., New Marshfield — A resident from New Marshfield reported they had a swing support for sale in their front yard. Some time during daylight hours, the swing support was stolen. A report was taken by phone.
4:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Johnson Road to assist The Plains Volunteer Fire Department. Deputies provided assistance until they were no longer needed.
4:41 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff’s Office responded to the courthouse for an activated alarm. The building was found to be secure.
5:25 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to SR 7 near Coolville for a dispute. It was reported that one man had a gun threatening to kill people. Upon arrival, one party had already left and all witnesses denied seeing a gun. The resident did not wish to pursue criminal charges for the dispute, however, the property owner completed a trespass complaint form for the party that had already left. Deputies served the man with the order.
7:11 p.m., Stewart — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Stewart for a trespass complaint. Upon arrival contact was made with the complainant who advised that there is an ongoing neighbor dispute and her neighbor continues to trespass on her property. She advised that on this date he trespassed on her son’s property. The son also advised that the male made threats toward him in the past and he did want him on his property either. The neighbor was served a trespass complaint and advised if he returns to the property he will be criminally charged.
7:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties, who advised they got into a verbal argument. They both stated no physical violence occurred. The male half mentioned that he has been off his medication and was feeling suicidal. Deputies transported the male to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental evaluation.
8:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Industrial Drive for an alarm. The building was checked and found to be secure.
9:11 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in Glouster where John White, age 48, was arrested for Failure to Register(F2). Mr. White was transported to Regional Jail without incident.
10:12 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Street near Glouster for a possible dispute. Upon arrival, deputies found a verbal argument had been going on. During the course of investigation deputies arrested Kevin Azbell, age 51, of Glouster, pursuant to his a warrant for Failure to Appear. Mr. Azbell was transported to Regional Jail without incident.
10:57 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Campbell Street in The Plains for a report of loud music. Deputies patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating.
11:00 p.m., The Plains — Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol on Poston Road in The Plains when they observed a suspicious person. Deputies made contact with the male who indicated he walking to his residence in Nelsonville. Deputies did provide a ride for the male due to the time of night.
11:58 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Pepper Lane in The Plains for a third-party report of a dispute. Units made contact with two individuals. Deputies did issue a warning to one of the individuals for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, July 22
2:48 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol when they observed two juveniles walking along State Route 13 in Jacksonville. Units spoke with the juveniles who indicated they were heading home. No criminal activity was observed.
2:56 a.m., Amesville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Street in Amesville for a report of a burglary alarm. Units checked the building and found it to be secured with no signs of forced entry.
4:17 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Front Street near Summit Street in Glouster for a report suspicious activity. Units patrolled the area.
7:34 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to West Bailey Road in reference to a male making suicidal threats. The male was transported to the hospital to speak with a counselor.
7:43 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a 911 call on Elm Street in Buchtel. Once on scene, units spoke with a female who stated she was not familiar with the number the 911 call came from and that everything was fine. This call was unfounded.
12:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Shade Road in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival the male was loading items into a vehicle stating he was going back to Columbus. After confirming with the female half that the dispute was only verbal, units cleared the call.
1:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies went to a residence on Fossil Rock Road to locate Travis Noble, age 27, who was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. On arrival Noble fled on foot from a vehicle into a field but was caught by pursuing deputies. Once in custody Noble was transported to the Regional Jail.
1:13 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Road in reference to a dispute. The caller stated her brother had threatened her with a gun or a knife but wasn’t sure which. Upon arrival the complainant had already left and was refusing to speak with deputies. Units spoke with the brother and their mother and determined the complaint to be unfounded.
1;20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for an anonymous report of an overdose. Deputies made contact with the male who advised that he was okay. The male stated that he believes his neighbors made a false report in an attempt to make him look bad. No further action was needed.
2:25 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies transported a juvenile from the REACH Program on Kimberly Road to the hospital for an evaluation after Hopewell filled out a mental health evaluation slip.
3:33 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Street near Glouster for a theft of a catalytic converter theft. A report was taken and this case is pending investigation.
3:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550 for a parking complaint. Deputies placed a four hour tow tag on the vehicle that was parked on the caller’s property.
3:59 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Barnes Road near Millfield for an activated alarm. While responding, the property owner called in stating that the building was secure and deputies could cancel.
5:34 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area for a child custody issue. On arrival the complainant reported the biological father was refusing to return her children after his 6 week summer visit. Documentation provided on scene from Athens County Common Pleas Court ordered the children to be returned to the mother with assistance from law enforcement. The children were eventually located and turned over to the mother. Nelsonville Police Department also assisted in this case.
11:56 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vore Ridge Road near Salem Road in Athens for a report of a dispute. Units arrived in the area and met with two males. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the male met the criteria for a mental health evaluation. Units transported the male to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital.
