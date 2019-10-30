Ohio University Police:
Friday, Oct. 25
1:12 a.m., parking lot 40 — Nathan Kolenda was charged with criminal mischief.
12:28 p.m., University Terrace — Report taken in reference to light pole property damage.
7:18 p.m., Rufus Drive — Citation issued to Bradley E. McCollister for stop sign violation. Contraband collected for destruction.
9:21 p.m., Playground Drive — Citation issued to Shane R. Farmer for open container violation.
9:24 p.m., College Street — James B. Wilson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
9:48 p.m., Mill Street — Charge issued to Nicholas A. Misleh for underage alcohol consumption/intoxication.
Saturday, Oct. 26
1:31 a.m., Stewart Street — Citation issued to Will L. Friend for disorderly conduction/intoxication. Transported to regional jail.
3:21 a.m., Peden Stadium — Citation issued to Jacob J. Lamp for underage consumption/intoxication. Transported to regional jail.
12:45 p.m., Bryan Hall — Report taken in reference to a bicycle theft.
2:12 p.m., Mill Street — Report taken in reference to a cell phone theft.
5:16 p.m., Washington Hall — OUPD met with the complainant in reference to theft of personal property.
7:18 p.m., Jefferson garage — Athens Fire Department advised of an activated fire alarm due to a pull station in Jefferson garage. Alarm was reset.
8:31 p.m., Union Street — Charges issued to Dai’Zhon L. Maddox for operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension. Contraband collected for testing.
9:07 p.m., Mill Street — Citation issued to Clayton J. Foreman for public urination.
Sunday, Oct. 27
2:30 a.m., Mill Street — Report taken for an assault.
9 a.m., Crawford Hall — Citation issued to Jackson Leahy for fake ID.
11:09 p.m., Shafer Street — Citation issued to Godsway Badu for no tail lights and no proof of insurance.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Wednesday, Oct. 30
1:30 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a possible breaking and entering in progress. The caller reported hearing their garage door opening during the middle of the night. Deputies arrived on scene and found the garage door open. Nothing in the garage was disturbed or missing at that time and the residence was found to be secure. It is believed that the garage door malfunctioned.
2:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road for a report of an abandoned vehicle on private property. The caller advised they discovered a vehicle on their property they wished to have tagged for removal. Deputies arrived on scene and issued a tow tag without incident. No further action needed.
4:28 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road in Glouster for a report of a missing person. The complainant stated that she was made aware that her daughter has not been in contact with a close friend. The complainant stated that she also has not heard from her daughter and this is unusual. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of Carletta Carr of Glouster. If you have any information pertaining to her whereabouts, contact 740-593-6633.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.