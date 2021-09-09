Tuesday, Sept. 7
5:06 a.m, Nelsonville — Deputies responded to York Township for a report of suspicious activity. Prior to their arrival, the caller advised that the suspicious vehicle had left the area. Deputies patrolled the general area but nothing suspicious in nature was observed.
2:49 p.m, Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Happy Hollow Road for a report of an individual in a car that had not moved in over an hour. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the individual sleeping due to having medical issues. EMS personnel treated the individual, who refused to be transported to the hospital.
4:09 p.m, Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, the involved parties advised that no threats of violence or physical violence took place.
5:18 p.m, The Plains — Deputies received a report of a suspicious person on South Plains Road pushing a grocery cart with weed eaters in it. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the person.
5:51 p.m, Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, the female advised that she was attempting to locate a ride and leave the area. No physical violence or threats of violence took place.
6:49 p.m, Glouster — Deputies responded to a residence in Glouster for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with all involved parties and were advised that no violence or threats of violence occurred. No further assistance was requested.
10:55 p.m, Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Athens for a report of an assault. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who indicated her ex-husband had assaulted her then left the residence. Deputies did find probable cause that a domestic had occurred, and the victim was transported to the hospital by EMS for her injuries. Deputies made contact with the suspect, who was placed under arrest for felony domestic violence, and transported him to SEORJ without incident.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
12:55 a.m, The Plains — Deputies received a report of a male entering a vehicle in The Plains. Upon arrival, the vehicle owner advised deputies that they had chased the subject off. A theft report was completed on scene and deputies patrolled the immediate area for the subject. This matter is currently under investigation.
1:17 a.m, Athens — Deputies received a request to attempt to locate a vehicle out of an unauthorized motor vehicle case from Hancock County. Deputies were given a possible location of the vehicle, but after patrolling the area, they were unable to locate the vehicle at that time.
7:58 a.m, Athens — A deputy responded to 22 Stoneybrook, Athens for an alarm activation. Further investigation found an employee inside who didn't turn off the alarm.
8:07 a.m, Millfield — Deputies responded to a residence in Millfield for questions involving an ongoing neighbor dispute. After speaking with the caller, it was determined that no evidence of any criminal act was present at that time. A report was filed, and deputies resumed patrol.
10:14 a.m, The Plains — Deputies did a report for a resident of The Plains after he was notified someone had attempted to purchase a vehicle using his personal information.
12:33 p.m, The Plains — Deputies attempted to locate a female in The Plains for Franklin County but had negative contact at her residence.
12:52 p.m, The Plains — The Ohio University Police Department requested assistance in locating a bicycle stolen from their campus that was believed to be in The Plains. Deputies successfully located the bicycle, and it was returned to OUPD, along with information regarding the person/location it was recovered from. The incident will be under further review.
3:49 p.m, Athens — Deputies took a stolen vehicle report from a female who had previously lived on State Route 550. The female stated she had left the vehicle on State Route 550 when she moved out of county and recently found out it had been stolen.
6:20 p.m, The Plains — An employee from 9 Pine Street Storage Units in The Plains reported to deputies that she had observed a female in a unit that did not belong to her and did not have any other units rented. When the employee approached the female, she became aggressive and left the area. The caller stated that the female appeared to be involved in suspicious activity and requested deputies patrol the area. When Deputies arrived at the storage units, they observed several bay doors had been opened and/or damaged. A report was taken. Further investigation is pending.
Thursday, Sept. 9
6:28 a.m., Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a potential burglary on OH-144 in Coolville. Deputies determined that the caller was experiencing a hallucination. Friends on scene were able to assist the caller and wait until a family member was able to come to the scene. Deputies evaluated the property and determined there were no signs of a burglary.
9:12 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a well-being check. Contact was made with the individual and no further assistance was needed.
11:38 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Llewellyn Road in New Marshfield for a property damage/trespass complaint. On scene, the caller reported power cords had been cut off of their campers. They had recently caught two subjects on their property and wished to have them formally trespassed due to now suspecting they had something to do with it. Trespass complaints were filed, pending contact with the involved subjects.
4:36 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call requesting a report for a phone that had been taken. A deputy is investigating the theft complaint.
6:12 p.m. Millfield — An automated call was received at the Athens County Sheriff's Office regarding an active alarm on SR 13. Deputies responded to the location and searched the building. An employee of the building was working late and inadvertently set off the security system. Deputies resumed patrol.
8:13 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains for a loud noise complaint. When Deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with a female that stated she had been drinking, so she may have been talking too loudly. She advised the Deputies that she would return to her friend's residence for the evening. No criminal behavior was observed.
9:27 p.m. New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a neighbor dispute. Once on scene, they took a report and warned the second party for allowing dogs on the neighbor’s property.
