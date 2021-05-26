Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, May 24
1:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to N Plains Rd, in The Plains, in reference to vehicles being operated recklessly. Area was patrolled, but no contact was made. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:07 p.m., Chauncey — A resident of Plum St, in Chauney, reports that they were assaulted by an unknown person(s), and property was stolen from them. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.
8:10 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Monroe Ave, in Chauncey, on a trespass complaint. Caller reported a friend had stored property in his garage and the owner requested that he retrieve the property when he was home. Caller reported sometime last night when his girlfriend was home the friend came and removed his property. A report was taken on the incident, owner only wished to file a report.
10:26 a.m., Coolville — A resident of Torch Rd, in Coolville, reported an incident of theft. After speaking to the complainant, the matter was found to be a civil issue and the complainant was advised of what steps to take to rectify the issue with the courts.
11:40 a.m., Guysville — A resident of Potter Rd, in Guysville, reports an incident of Trespassing. A report was completed.
1:03 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a N. Plains Rd, in The Plains, residence, on a report of unauthorized transactions that occurred on a Debit card. A report was taken.
2:23 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to an Ackley Rd, in Guysville, residence, on a report of a trespass and criminal damaging incident that occurred. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken. This matter is under further investigation.
2:31 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Rd, in New Marshfield, for a civil issue. Upon making contact the caller advised that her husband had recently passed away, and her grandson was asking about his possession. The caller also advised that she believed he had recently been on her property. The caller was advised that she has the authority to make decisions, and contact would be made with the other half. Upon speaking with the grandson he advised that he did not realize it was an issue and he would stop contacting her.
2:31 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to a Liars Corner Rd, residence, on an unknown call for assistance. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the caller who advised that her ex-boyfriend was parked in the driveway but left prior to deputies arrival without making any contact with her. She was advised of what actions she can take to prevent this from occurring again, and was advised to call if there was any further problems.
2:33 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to a threatening complaint. The caller stated a male whom he had previous issues with went to his neighbor’s residence with a firearm on his side and inquired where the caller was. The neighbor declined to make a statement to law enforcement. The caller also stated the male is supposed to have an ankle monitor and had allegedly cut it off, and is on the run. The caller believed the male to be living within the Athens City limits. The caller was advised to notify Athens City Police Department with the possible whereabouts.
2:54 p.m., Athens — A male came to the Sheriff’s Office lobby. The male appeared to be in mental distress and did not remember how he got to the office. He could not answer basic questions. At this time it was determined the male would benefit from a mental health screening. He was transported to Obleness without incident.
4:13 p.m., Millfield — Deputies spoke with a male that lives in Millfield, in regards to a theft complaint. The caller reported two extension ladders, and a 20 foot walk board stolen from his property. This case remains under investigation.
4:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to The Plains area, for a verbal dispute. Upon making contact, the father advised the dispute was verbal, and son had already left. Contact was later made via telephone with the son who confirmed the statement. He advised that he would not return to his father’s residence for the evening.
4:17 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Rd, in Albany, in regards to a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated a male was parked in her driveway for several minutes. The caller stated the male was acting strange, and may possibly be using narcotics. The male left the area prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:54 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue, in Chauncey, to retrieve a syringe. The syringe was gathered and placed in a sharps container.
7:02 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area, for an active dispute. Upon arrival, the involved parties gave conflicting statements as to what took place. The male half agreed to leave for the evening.
8:14 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale Road, in Nelsonville, for a threatening complaint. The complainant stated that she told her brother’s girlfriend that he was cheating on her. The complainant said that her brother got angry and threatened to damage her vehicle. The complainant only wished to have the incident documented.
8:40 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, where the caller advised his client had assaulted him. Upon arrival, contact was made with the caller who advised that he and another employee were assaulted by a male with mental health issues that they care for. The decision was later made by the males legal guardian that he be transported to the hospital for an evaluation. No further action taken.
8:59 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to ST RT 329, to do a death notification for Washington County S.O. Made contact with decedent’s wife and provided contact info for W.C.S.O. so they could have questions answered and be advised of the situation details. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:00 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a male standing in the roadway menacing the occupants of a vehicle with large piece of metal. The vehicle was eventually able to drive away from the male. Deputies located the suspect and were familiar with him and his mental health issues. The male was transported to O’Bleness ER for an evaluation and served a charge for menacing.
Tuesday, May 25
4:19 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locust St, in Glouster, for a dispute. One of the involved parties wished to have a report on file, due to their spouse breaking their phone. No physical violence was reported, and no further action was requested.
1:11 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer Rd, in New Marshfield, on a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and the matter was resolved. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:54 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies spoke with a male in regards to a suspected stolen license plate that belonged to his deceased sister. The caller stated a license plate for his deceased sister was removed from her vehicle, and now may be on another male’s vehicle. The plate was entered as missing/stolen, and this case remains under investigation.
8:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Jackson Dr, in The Plains, in regards to a theft of mail complaint. The caller advised she was supposed to receive a package and an important letter in the mail within the past several days, but it had not arrived. The post office showed both items as delivered. The items are assumed stolen, and an investigation has been generated.
10:24 p.m., Guysville — Deputies were advised of a 911 hang up call, from believed to have originated from a residence in Carthage Township. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with the home owner whom advised they had not placed any 911 calls. No suspicious activity was observed while deputies were on scene. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Wooten Rd, in Athens, in reference to a well being check. Made contact at the residence and spoke with both adults. It was determined their adult son was not behaving in a suitable matter and was causing chaos in the household. No threats of violence was reported. Son had voluntarily left residence prior to arrival. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
