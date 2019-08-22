Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Wednesday, Aug. 21
6:34 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to a North Akron Street residence in Buchtel for a report of an assault. Deputies arrived on scene and took a report. The suspect was unable to be located. The matter is under investigation.
10:05 a.m., Nelsonville — A Happy Hollow Road resident advised an SKS Rifle had been taken from his vehicle within the past three days. A report was taken, and the gun was entered as stolen. The case is under investigation.
5:07 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Glen Ebon Road in Nelsonville for a littering complaint. The reporting party stated they witnessed a man driving a silver Dodge pickup pull over near the Glen Ebon/Route 691 intersection and dump a large amount of trash. Once confronted, the driver sped off towards US 33. No names or addresses were found in any of the trash. Information to identity the man dumping trash should be reported to the Athens County Sheriff‘s Office.
6:41 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Dowler Ridge Road for a burglary report. The caller stated they returned home from work to find that someone came in through their window and took their TV and video gaming system. The incident is under review.
7:33 p.m., New Marshfield — An inactive theft was reported from a Circle Drive residence in New Marshfield. Contact was made with the complainant advising items stolen from his property. A report was filed.
