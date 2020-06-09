Athens City Police Department
Monday, June 8
10:33 p.m. — Officers responded to 300 W. State Street for a report of a burglary in progress. A damaged door frame was reported.
7:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart, 929 E. State St. Crystal Anderson was cited for theft and arrested on a felony warrant from Athens County Sheriff's Office. $160 of Walmart merchandise was reported stolen.
3:52 p.m. — Officers responded to University Estates for a trespassing complaint.
