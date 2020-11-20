Athens County Sheriff's Office

Thursday, Nov. 19

10:47 a.m., Chauncey — Jesse Mash, 31, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Athens Common Pleas Court. Mash was transported to the Sheriff's Office and was eventually taken to court.

2:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Haines Ridge Road in regards to a theft. Deputies made contact with the caller. He stated that he mailed a check, and it got intercepted somehow. He said that somebody their signed their name on his check and cashed it. The case is under investigation.

2:58 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for an abandoned vehicle. The caller stated they wanted the vehicle tagged for removal. Deputies tagged the vehicle and resumed patrol.

3:51 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Railroad Street in reference to gun shots being fired across the roadway. Once in the area, contact was made with a person that was shooting the gun. This person told deputies they were not shooting across the road, that they had went down the old railroad bed and shot a couple of rounds through a shotgun because someone wanted to make sure it worked before they bought it. No further action was required.

4:22 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Wilson Road for a dispute. Once on scene, units spoke with the involved parties and determined no physical violence or threats of violence had taken place.

5:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N. Plains Road for a fight. Deputies arrived on the scene. The caller stated the individuals left prior to the deputies arrival. Deputies resumed patrol.

5:56 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 13 after a caller reported someone had burned his flag that was attached to a shed that houses his ducks and chickens.

6:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to harassment. The caller stated a female was driving down the road following her and calling her names. The caller said no threats were made. Deputies resumed patrol.

6:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Columbus Road on a report of a hurt dog in the parking lot of a business. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located the dog that was found to be injured. The Dog Warden responded and took the dog for medical care.

6:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N. Plains Road for an alarm. Deputies checked the building and found it was secure. Deputies resumed patrol.

Athens City Police Department

Wednesday, Nov. 18

1:30 p.m. — Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft. The machinery was cut off of an Ohio registered vehicle with plate number 512WCF while parked overnight at 366 Richland Avenue.

1:06 p.m. — Officers took a report of a vehicle damaging. The vehicle was located at 5 Mill Street and was a 2008 Cadillac CTS.

